EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers reduced their roster by five players on Sunday with the following transactions:

Seth Griffith (F) – released from professional tryout, will report to Bakersfield (AHL)

Cam Dineen (D) – placed on waivers for purpose of assignment to Bakersfield (AHL)

Connor Carrick (D) – placed on waivers for purpose of assignment to Bakersfield (AHL)

Matt Savoie (F) – loaned to Bakersfield (AHL)

Sam O’Reilly (F) – returned to London (OHL)