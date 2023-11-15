News Feed

PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Kraken (11.15.23)

PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Kraken
BLOG: Calmness & communication key traits among new Oilers coaches

BLOG: Calmness & communication key traits among new Oilers coaches
POST-GAME: Knoblauch's special debut as Oilers head coach

POST-GAME: Knoblauch's special debut as Oilers head coach
GAME RECAP: Oilers 4, Islanders 1

GAME RECAP: Oilers 4, Islanders 1
LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers vs. Islanders (11.13.23)

LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers vs. Islanders
BLOG: Knoblauch looks to relieve pressure from players

BLOG: Knoblauch looks to relieve pressure from players
PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Islanders (11.13.23)

PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Islanders
PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Islanders (11.13.23)

PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Islanders
GENE'S BLOG: New Kid on the Knoblauch

GENE'S BLOG: New Kid on the Knoblauch
TALKING POINTS: Kris Knoblauch introduced as head coach of the Edmonton Oilers

TALKING POINTS: Kris Knoblauch introduced as head coach of the Edmonton Oilers
RELEASE: Oilers relieve Woodcroft & Manson, hire Knoblauch

RELEASE: Oilers relieve Woodcroft & Manson, hire Knoblauch
POST-GAME: Hyman having hot start to season

POST-GAME: Hyman having hot start to season
GAME RECAP: Oilers 4, Kraken 1

GAME RECAP: Oilers 4, Kraken 1
LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers at Kraken (11.11.23)

LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers at Kraken
PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers at Kraken (11.11.23)

PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers at Kraken
PREVIEW: Oilers at Kraken (11.11.23)

PREVIEW: Oilers at Kraken
RELEASE: Oilers to host Indigenous Celebration Night on Monday

RELEASE: Oilers to host Indigenous Celebration Night on Monday
GAME RECAP: Sharks 3, Oilers 2

GAME RECAP: Sharks 3, Oilers 2

RELEASE: Oilers recall three players, place two on LTIR

Lavoie, Erne and Broberg are back from the Bakersfield Condors while Holloway and Janmark have been placed on long-term injured reserve

GettyImages-1725068810
By EdmontonOilers.com Staff

EDMONTON, AB – The Oilers recalled three players from the AHL's Bakersfield Condors on Wednesday morning and placed two players on long-term injured reserve (LTIR).

Forward Raphael Lavoie has been recalled after getting briefly loaned on Tuesday, while fellow forward Adam Erne is back up from Bakersfield, as well as defenceman Philip Broberg.

Forwards Dylan Holloway (lower body) and Mattias Janmark (upper body) are on LTIR.

The Oilers are going for their third win in a row on Wednesday as they host the Pacific Division rival Seattle Kraken at Rogers Place. Edmonton won 4-1 in Seattle on Saturday.

Kris Knoblauch conducts first full Oilers practice on Tuesday