RELEASE: Oilers recall three players, place two on LTIR

EDMONTON, AB – The Oilers recalled three players from the AHL's Bakersfield Condors on Wednesday morning and placed two players on long-term injured reserve (LTIR).

Forward Raphael Lavoie has been recalled after getting briefly loaned on Tuesday, while fellow forward Adam Erne is back up from Bakersfield, as well as defenceman Philip Broberg.

Forwards Dylan Holloway (lower body) and Mattias Janmark (upper body) are on LTIR.

The Oilers are going for their third win in a row on Wednesday as they host the Pacific Division rival Seattle Kraken at Rogers Place. Edmonton won 4-1 in Seattle on Saturday.