EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers announced Tuesday they have recalled forwards Noah Philp and Drake Caggiula from the AHL's Bakersfield Condors.

The 26-year-old Philp has scored two goals and one assist in six games with the Condors this season, while the 30-year-old Caggiula leads Bakersfield with five points in five games via two goals and three helpers.