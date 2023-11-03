News Feed

GAME RECAP: Stars 4, Oilers 3

LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers vs. Stars (11.02.23)

PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Stars (11.02.23)

PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Stars

BLOG: Gagner excited & stronger entering his third stint with Oilers

BLOG: Brown feeling back up to speed

RELEASE: Oilers sign Gagner to one-year contract

BLOG: Oilers dress up for Halloween

GENE'S BLOG: Classic Weekend

BLOG: Big stage for big Vinny's first NHL goal

GAME RECAP: Oilers 5, Flames 2

LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers vs. Flames (10.29.23)

BLOG: Oilers arrive at Heritage Classic ready to work with oil rigger-inspired outfits

PREVIEW: Oilers to host Flames in 2023 Heritage Classic at Commonwealth Stadium

BLOG: McDavid participates in Oilers practice at Commonwealth Stadium

PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Flames (10.28.23)

RELEASE: Oilers, NHL, Rogers donate to Grant For Equity & Inclusion

GAME RECAP: Rangers 3, Oilers 0

RELEASE: Oilers recall Lavoie, loan Broberg to Bakersfield

Edmonton's second-round draft pick from 2019 has four goals and three assists in five games with the Condors this season and will look to make his NHL debut on Saturday

By EdmontonOilers.com Staff

EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers made a roster move on Friday, recalling forward Raphael Lavoie from Bakersfield of the American Hockey League and loaning defenceman Philip Broberg to the Condors.

Lavoie was selected in the second round, 38th overall, of the 2019 NHL Draft and has scored four goals with three assists for seven points in five games with Bakersfield so far this season.

The 23-year-old has recorded 47 goals and 41 assists for 88 points in 141 career AHL games with the Condors and will look to make his NHL debut on Saturday when the Oilers host the Nashville Predators.

Lavoie is the reigning AHL Player of the Week after scoring four goals and two assists in three games to help Bakersfield record three victories.

Broberg has been held off the scoresheet in eight games with the Oilers this season.