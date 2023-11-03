RELEASE: Oilers recall Lavoie, loan Broberg to Bakersfield

EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers made a roster move on Friday, recalling forward Raphael Lavoie from Bakersfield of the American Hockey League and loaning defenceman Philip Broberg to the Condors.

Lavoie was selected in the second round, 38th overall, of the 2019 NHL Draft and has scored four goals with three assists for seven points in five games with Bakersfield so far this season.

The 23-year-old has recorded 47 goals and 41 assists for 88 points in 141 career AHL games with the Condors and will look to make his NHL debut on Saturday when the Oilers host the Nashville Predators.

Lavoie is the reigning AHL Player of the Week after scoring four goals and two assists in three games to help Bakersfield record three victories.

Broberg has been held off the scoresheet in eight games with the Oilers this season.