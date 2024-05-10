BLOG: Draisaitl absent Thursday as Oilers regroup ahead of Game 2

As a veteran and experienced group with leadership that’s been in this position a few times before down 1-0 in a series, there’s already an unspoken understanding amongst the Oilers players that they’ll need to play better in Friday night’s Game 2 to prevent them from having to head back to Oil Country down two games to none against their Canadian rivals.

“We've been in this position before, not just in-season but in seasons past and different series,” defenceman Darnell Nurse said. “So you take it one day at a time, one game at a time, and you just live in the moment. It's easy to dwell on the past or feel like one game is the end of the world, but at the end of the day, it's about getting back to our game and taking care of tomorrow night.”

During Thursday’s practice, that confidence was reflected in the body language of Knoblauch’s players, who returned to the ice focused on getting back to playing the fast and imposing style that they know they're capable of playing.

The Oilers know they'll need to tighten things up defensively after playing too passively with a 4-1 lead and collapsing over a 22:43 stretch in the second and third periods, giving up four unanswered goals while failing to register a shot in that span, but these are emotions they know how to handle from having gone through this type of experience in previous post-season runs – including in 2022 when they lost Game 1 to the Calgary Flames before winning the next four games.

A 46-18-5 record under Knoblauch in the regular season, along with several gutsy offensive and defensive performances in these playoffs, have shown the Oilers head coach that they can deal with this type of adversity.

“They understand they've been through this, and I just think it's very important whether you're winning or losing to stay even-keeled,” Knoblauch said. “You respond and bring your best the next day, and I think we've done a pretty good job of that throughout the year. Our losing streaks have been short. We've been able to respond after poor games very quickly.

“Last night wasn't our best game, and often you must give credit to the opposition because they usually put you in a position not to have your best game. But we need to step it up and we hadn't played for a while, so we need to find our game and we got to do it quickly.”