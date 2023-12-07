RELEASE: Oilers recall Gleason, assign Broberg to Bakersfield

EDMONTON, AB – The Oilers made a roster move on Thursday morning, recalling defenceman Ben Gleason from the AHL's Bakersfield Condors and assigning defenceman Philip Broberg.

The 25-year-old Gleason has scored two goals and seven assists with a +5 rating through 14 games with the Condors this season after signing a two-year contract with Edmonton on July 2.

The Michigan native spent the past five seasons in the Dallas Stars organization, recording 29 goals and 112 assists in 290 games with the AHL's Texas Stars. He has one assist in four career NHL games.