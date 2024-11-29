RELEASE: Oilers recall Caggiula from Condors

SALT LAKE CITY, UT – The Edmonton Oilers announced Thursday evening they have recalled forward Drake Caggiula from the AHL's Bakersfield Condors.

Caggiula has recorded one assist in four appearances at the NHL level this season, as well as five goals and four assists in 12 games with the Condors.

The 30-year-old began his second tour of duty with the Oilers organization last year, spending the full season with Bakersfield and scoring 13 goals and 24 assists in 43 games.

The Oilers open a three-game road trip on Friday against the Utah Hockey Club.