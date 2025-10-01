RELEASE: Oilers pre-game tailgates coming to ICE District

EDMONTON, AB – OEG Sports & Entertainment is turning up the energy in Fan Park @ ICE District with two Oilers Pre-Game Tailgates inside the 30,000-square-foot heated event tent, inviting ticket holders and fans of all ages to stop by before the puck drops across the street inside Rogers Place for the first two home games of the 2025-26 season.

The first tailgate takes place on Wednesday, October 8 in advance of the Oilers Battle of Alberta home opener against the Calgary Flames, with the second tailgate to be held before the Oilers take on the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday, October 11. Both events run from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM, leading right into puck-drop, and will include food, drinks, music, games and the ultimate fan atmosphere.

Oilers Pre-Game Tailgates will feature a live DJ, an autograph session with Oilers alumni and $6 beers.

In addition, there will be face painting, appearances by Hunter, the Orange & Blue Ice Crew, Oilers Drum & Bass Crew and more for kids and families in attendance.

Admission is free of charge, open to all ages and attendees do not require a game ticket for entry.

Go to EdmontonOilers.com/Tailgate for more information.

Limited tickets remain for the Oct. 8 and Oct. 11 games at EdmontonOilers.com/Tickets.