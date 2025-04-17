RELEASE: Oilers Playoffs 50/50 for Alberta Fights Cancer

EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation announced today the return of the Oilers Playoffs 50/50 for Round 1 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The Round 1 Alberta Fights Cancer raffles will be in support of the Kids with Cancer Society, Ben Stelter Foundation and Alberta Cancer Foundation. The first multi-day raffle of Round 1 is now live and will run until 11:00 PM after Game 4.

Last year, Oilers Playoff 50/50 jackpots averaged over $8 million with a record-setting jackpot over $21 million – creating nine new millionaires in Alberta over a two-month period and raising millions for Oil Country-based charities.

"As we gear up for the playoffs, we're calling on our fans to show their support for not only our team on the ice but also for those courageously battling cancer," said Corey Smith, Board Chair, EOCF. "We are proud to partner with the Kids with Cancer Society, Ben Stelter Foundation and Alberta Cancer Foundation again for Round 1 to help Alberta Fight Cancer. Let's show those fighting this devastating disease that they're not alone, but instead, all of Oil Country is behind them. Together, we can support families, advance life-saving research and care and work towards finding a cure."

The Kids with Cancer Society ensures no child or family has to fight cancer alone. They provide educational and financial support, counselling, short-term accommodations and invest in pediatric oncology research.

"Fighting childhood cancer is a community effort and the Edmonton Oilers and the Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation go above and beyond to ensure that kids and families facing cancer are supported every step of the way," said Chelsea Draeger Hughes, CEO, Kids with Cancer Society. "The 50/50 not only raises an incredible amount but it highlights the impact cancer has on so many people. We are grateful to the EOCF for their commitment to children fighting cancer and for inspiring the community to make a real difference. Thank you for supporting the Kids with Cancer Society."

The Ben Stelter Foundation was created in honour of Oilers super-fan Ben Stelter. Funds raised for the Ben Stelter Foundation will go towards helping make a positive difference in a child's life and supporting the future of pediatric cancer.

"The Ben Stelter Foundation continues to grow and impact the community. We have previously announced plans to bring Proton Beam Therapy, an advanced type of cancer treatment to Canada for the first time," said Mike Stelter, Executive Director, Ben Stelter Foundation. "Our programs for medical equipment, magical experiences, research and venture philanthropy are performing well as we continue to help pediatric oncology patients. We have grown and have expanded our programs to British Columbia and all of Alberta. We are very grateful to the Edmonton Oilers, Oil Country and the Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation, for their continued unwavering support. Together, we are battling pediatric cancer."

The Alberta Cancer Foundation brings hope to those battling cancer by providing essential care and advancing cancer research – ensuring that no Albertan faces cancer alone.

"The playoff energy in Oil Country is incredible, matched only by the generosity of the Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation and Oilers fans," said Wendy Beauchesne, CEO, Alberta Cancer Foundation. "We're thrilled and grateful for this first-round 50/50 partnership. These funds directly fuel innovation in cancer research and enhance patient care and outcomes across Alberta, bringing hope to local families."

The first multi-day 50/50 raffle features 30 early-bird prizes including Oilers playoff tickets, signed merchandise, concert tickets, cash prizes and a Ford Bronco and Maverick. Customers who purchase $100 in 50/50 tickets will receive $25 for Boston Pizza, a $25 free bet from Play Alberta and a $25 casino bonus from Play Alberta.

In addition to the main raffle, customers can purchase tickets for the bonus raffle running until June 25. Customers can also use the new quick buy feature to purchase bundles that combine regular 50/50 raffle tickets with bonus raffle purchases, all in one convenient click. There are multiple bundle options available at various price points.

Oilers Playoffs 50/50 tickets are available at EdmontonOilers.com/5050.