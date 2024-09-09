RELEASE: Oilers & Play Alberta extend partnership

EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers and Play Alberta announced a new agreement today that makes Play Alberta the exclusive sports betting and online gaming partner of the Edmonton Oilers.
The deal will see the Play Alberta logo featured prominently on the Oilers home jerseys and GameSense, AGLC’s responsible gambling program, displayed on the helmets of the Oilers for each home game.
"Play Alberta is proud to continue its partnership with the Edmonton Oilers over the next several seasons," said Kandice Machado, Chief Executive Officer, AGLC. "We value our patrons and the fans of the Oilers and are thrilled to see PlayAlberta.ca, Alberta's trusted gambling platform along with the best-in-class responsible gambling program – GameSense – as prominent fixtures on the Oilers uniforms."