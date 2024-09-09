RELEASE: Oilers & Play Alberta extend partnership

Agreement will see the Play Alberta logo featured prominently on Oilers home jerseys and the GameSense logo displayed on Edmonton's home helmets

By EdmontonOilers.com Staff

EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers and Play Alberta announced a new agreement today that makes Play Alberta the exclusive sports betting and online gaming partner of the Edmonton Oilers.

The deal will see the Play Alberta logo featured prominently on the Oilers home jerseys and GameSense, AGLC’s responsible gambling program, displayed on the helmets of the Oilers for each home game.

"Play Alberta is proud to continue its partnership with the Edmonton Oilers over the next several seasons," said Kandice Machado, Chief Executive Officer, AGLC. "We value our patrons and the fans of the Oilers and are thrilled to see PlayAlberta.ca, Alberta's trusted gambling platform along with the best-in-class responsible gambling program – GameSense – as prominent fixtures on the Oilers uniforms."

PlayAlberta.ca is a leader in the iGaming landscape in the province. All money generated through the site goes to the General Revenue Fund, which supports programs and services that Albertans rely on every day. In addition, the website has integrated AGLC’s GameSense and Self-Exclusion programs to better support players in their gambling journey.

"We are proud to call Play Alberta the official sportsbook of the Edmonton Oilers," said Stew MacDonald, President & Chief Revenue Officer, OEG Sports & Entertainment. "With the revenue generated by Play Alberta going to valued services and programs that help enrich the lives of Albertans, donning the Play Alberta logo on our iconic home jersey is a testament to our long-term commitment to communities across Oil Country."

The relationship between the Edmonton Oilers and PlayAlberta.ca will allow fans to experience the Play Alberta and GameSense brands through promotions in Rogers Place and ICE District, as well as giveaways throughout the season, including game tickets and memorabilia.

This past year, PlayAlberta.ca generated $235 million in net sales, an increase of more than $42 million from 2022-23. That number contributes to the $1.5 billion in total gaming revenue that's sent to Alberta's General Revenue Fund and supports programs and services that Albertans rely on every day.

