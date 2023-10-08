RELEASE: Oilers place three players on waivers

EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers placed forwards Raphael Lavoie, Lane Pederson and defenceman Ben Gleason on waivers on Sunday afternoon.
The Oilers begin their regular-season schedule on Wednesday against the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena.
