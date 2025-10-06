RELEASE: Oilers place Janmark on IR, loan Tomasek & Howard to Bakersfield

EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers announced Monday they have placed forward Mattias Janmark on injured reserve and loaned forwards David Tomasek and Isaac Howard to the AHL's Bakersfield Condors.

The Oilers have also recalled forward James Hamblin from the Condors.

Janmark, 32, played in three pre-season games for the Oilers before missing the remainder of Training Camp due to an undisclosed injury, with Head Coach Kris Knoblauch saying after Sunday's practice that the Swedish forward could miss "one to two weeks".

The 6-foot-1, 205-pound winger recorded two goals and 16 assists in 80 games during the 2024-25 regular season, his third in an Oilers uniform, plus a further three goals and an assist in 22 games during the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Tomasek, 29, has been attending his first Oilers Training Camp since signing a one-year, $1.2 million contract with the club in April after leading the Swedish Hockey League in scoring with Färjestad BK last season with 24 goals and 57 points in 47 games.

Howard, 21, the 2025 Hobey Baker Award winner as the NCAA's top player, recorded 26 goals and 26 assists in 37 games for the Michigan State Spartans before he was acquired by the Oilers this past off-season in a trade with the Tampa Bay Lightning involving prospect Sam O'Reilly.

Hamblin, 26, has spent the last five seasons in Bakersfield and played 41 total games with the Oilers, recording two goals and an assist across two different stints in 2022-23 and 2023-24, since signing his entry-level contract with the club in March of 2022 as an undrafted free agent.

Wearing an 'A' for the Condors last season, the Edmonton, AB product recorded a career-best 19 goals and 26 assists for 45 points in 51 AHL games, finishing tied for third in goals in Bakersfield alongside Matt Savoie and finishing fourth in points.