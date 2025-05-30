RELEASE: Oilers & Panthers to square off in Stanley Cup Final rematch

EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers revenge tour has reached its final destination.

With their 6-3 victory on Thursday in Dallas, the Oilers eliminated the Stars in five games to secure their second consecutive Western Conference championship and set up a rematch with the Florida Panthers in the Stanley Cup Final.

The Oilers dropped the first three games last year's Cup Final before rattling off three straight wins of their own to force a deciding Game 7 in Florida, which the Panthers won 3-1 to capture their first-ever title.

The best-of-seven championship series will start next Wednesday in Edmonton, with the Oilers holding home ice for the first time in the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Here is the full Stanley Cup Final schedule:

GAME 1 @EDM – Wednesday, June 4, 6pm MT

GAME 2 @EDM – Friday, June 6, 6pm MT

GAME 3 @FLA – Monday, June 9, 6pm MT

GAME 4 @FLA – Thursday, June 12, 6pm MT

GAME 5 @EDM – Saturday, June 14, 6pm MT (if necessary)

GAME 6 @FLA – Tuesday, June 17, 6pm MT (if necessary)

GAME 7 @EDM – Friday, June 20, 6pm MT (if necessary)

Tickets for all four potential home games will go on sale Friday at 12pm MT at EdmontonOilers.com/Tickets.