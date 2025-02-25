RELEASE: Oilers Mega 50/50 supporting Ronald McDonald House

EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation (EOCF) announced today that the Oilers Mega 50/50 presented by Rogers will be in support of the Ronald McDonald House Charities in Oil Country from now until March 4, helping relieve the emotional, financial and physical challenges faced by families with sick or injured children.

"We are proud to partner with Ronald McDonald House Charities through the Oilers 50/50 to help provide families with a home away from home while their child receives medical treatment," said Corey Smith, Board Chair, EOCF. "With the unwavering support of our amazing fans, we can ensure that families stay together and receive the support they need in these difficult times, allowing them to focus on what truly matters – being there for their child."

Each year, Ronald McDonald House Charities Alberta serves over 1,100 families, keeping them together and close to the medical care they need.

"Staying at a Ronald McDonald House is a lifeline for families with sick or injured children," said Denise Kinghorn, Chief Development Officer, RMHC Alberta. "It is at RMHC where families find respite, meals, and time to be together and with a community that understands their current situation. Being at a Ronald McDonald House is a vital part of family centered-care, and with so many families needing RMHC, we are honoured to be so well supported through EOCF and the Edmonton Oilers and their community. who understand the need to keep children close to their family when they are sick."

In addition to the main jackpot draw on March 8 at 11:00 PM, there are also a number of early-bird prizes up for grabs, including gift cards, Oilers tickets, signed merchandise and a pair of loge tickets to the upcoming Jelly Roll concert at Rogers Place.

Customers who purchase $100 in 50/50 tickets will receive a $25 sports bet for Play Alberta, $25 off 4L or more jugs of Castrol oil, only at NAPA Auto Parts, and 10 free spins for the Oilers casino games on Play Alberta.

Customers can also purchase tickets for the Super Saturday bonus raffle running until March 29. Oilers 50/50 tickets are available at EdmontonOilers.com/5050.