RELEASE: Oilers assign six players to Bakersfield Condors

EDMONTON, AB – The Oilers reduced their Training Camp roster by six players on Saturday.

Defenceman Alex Peters has been released from his professional tryout (PTO) and will report to the American Hockey League's Bakersfield Condors.

Goaltender Olivier Rodrigue, forward Carter Savoie and defenceman Noel Hoefenmayer have been loaned to Bakersfield, while forwards Drake Caggiula and Greg McKegg have been placed on waivers for the purpose of assignment to the Condors.

Edmonton continues its pre-season schedule on Saturday in Vancouver with a 7:00 pm start time.