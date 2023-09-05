RELEASE: Oilers announce video coaching changes

EDMONTON, AB - The Edmonton Oilers announced today Noah Segall has been named the club's Video Coach and Mike Fanelli has been named Video and Coaching Analytics Coordinator.
Segall, 33, enters his second season with the Oilers and his first as the team's Video Coach. He originally joined the organization in 2022-23 as Video Coordinator, coming from the American Hockey League's Bakersfield Condors, with whom he served in the same capacity for two seasons.
Prior to his time Bakersfield, he served as a Video Coordinator with the AHL's Charlotte Checkers during the 2019-20 season. He also spent time working with San Jose's AHL affiliate, the Worcester Sharks, during the 2012-13 campaign.
Segall also served at the collegiate level with Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI), the University of Wisconsin, the University of Vermont, and Canisius College. At the international level, he served as Video Coach for the 2015 under-18 Russian women's national team that won a bronze medal at the IIHF World U-18 Championship, and the 2018 under-20 Swedish men's national team that won a silver medal at the IIHF World Junior Championship.
Fanelli, 28, joins the Oilers from the United States Hockey League's (USHL) Sioux City Musketeers, with whom he served as an Assistant Coach the past two seasons. He helped the Musketeers capture the Clark Cup championship during the 2021-22 campaign.
A native of Jacksonville, Florida, Fanelli accrued NHL experience with the Tampa Bay Lightning from 2017-18 to 2020-21 when he worked in the club's analytics department for four seasons and won a pair of Stanley Cup titles.
In addition to his work with Tampa Bay, he spent two seasons (2018-19 and 2019-20) as an Assistant Coach at the University of South Florida (ACHA III) and one season (2020-21) as a volunteer Assistant Coach with Bemidji State University (NCAA).
Fanelli attended the University of South Florida and played three seasons as a forward for the Ice Bulls in the Amateur Athletic Union (AAU) from 2012 to 2015.