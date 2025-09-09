RELEASE: Oilers announce Rookie Camp roster & schedule

EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers have announced details for their 2025 Rookie Camp, including roster information and game dates against the Calgary Flames.

Oilers Rookie Camp will begin on Wednesday, September 10 with players reporting for medicals and fitness testing at Rogers Place. Edmonton's rookie roster features 25 players (14 forwards, seven defencemen and four goaltenders).

Attendees include forward Isaac Howard, who was acquired from the Tampa Bay Lightning in July as well as 2025 NHL Draft selections Tommy Lafreniere and David Lewandowski. Other notable players attending include defenceman Beau Akey along with forwards Matt Savoie and Quinn Hutson.

Led by the Bakersfield Condors coaching staff, players will hit the ice on Thursday, September 11 before getting their first taste of the Battle of Alberta against Calgary on Friday, September 12 at 7:00 PM at Rogers Place.

Following another practice on Saturday, September 13, the rookies will head south to take on the Flames on Sunday, September 14 at 4:00 PM. Camp wraps up with one final practice on Monday, September 15.

Both rookie games will be streamed on Oilers+ while general admission tickets for Friday are on sale now at EdmontonOilers.com/Tickets. Advance seats are $20 while the day-of-game price will be $25.