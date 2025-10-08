RELEASE: Oilers announce new partnership with CIBC

EDMONTON, AB – OEG Sports & Entertainment (OEGSE) announced today a new partnership that makes CIBC the Official Bank and the Official Credit Card of the Edmonton Oilers. This multi-year agreement brings together two organizations with deep Canadian roots and a shared commitment to community, innovation and delivering exceptional fan and client experiences.

The partnership will include naming rights of several key Rogers Place premium spaces, including the CIBC Chairman's Club, and a variety of other branding elements and activations, fan engagement opportunities and exclusive benefits for Oilers fans and CIBC clients – including LOITLY Rewards benefits and an exclusive Oilers+ offer for CIBC clients.

"We are excited to welcome CIBC to the team as the Official Bank of the Edmonton Oilers," said Stew MacDonald, President and Chief Revenue Officer, OEGSE. "CIBC's dedication to community, innovation and client experience aligns perfectly with our ongoing commitment to Oilers fans. We look forward to working alongside CIBC to continue to elevate the fan experience and offer even more value to both Oilers fans and CIBC clients."

As part of its commitment to communities across Oil Country, CIBC will donate $250,000 to the Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation (EOCF) over the next five years, with all proceeds going towards kids and families in Oil Country. This year's donation of $50,000 will have double the impact as it will be matched by the EOCF as part of the Foundation's 25th anniversary donation matching campaign.

"We are thrilled to partner with the Edmonton Oilers and join fans in cheering on the team," said Stephen Forbes, Executive Vice-President, Purpose, Brand, and Corporate Affairs, CIBC. "Edmonton holds a special place for CIBC as our history in the city dates back to 1891, when our first banking centre in the region was Edmonton's very first bank. We're proud to support the Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation and amplify the positive impact we have in the community together."

Oilers fans and CIBC clients can expect to see new CIBC activations debut during the 2025–26 NHL season, with more exclusive experiences and benefits to come through the partnership.