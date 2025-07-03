RELEASE: Oilers announce eight-game pre-season schedule

Edmonton opens its exhibition schedule with a split-squad match on Sept. 21 versus the Flames and will also host the Kraken, Jets and Canucks at Rogers Place

GettyImages-2176989101
By Jamie Umbach
EdmontonOilers.com

EDMONTON, AB – The Oilers have announced their eight-game pre-season schedule that will be held between Sept. 21 and Oct. 3 before the official start of the 2025-26 NHL campaign.

Edmonton will begin its exhibition slate by splitting its squad into two teams for matches against the Calgary Flames on Sept. 21 at both Rogers Place and Scotiabank Saddledome before making a trip to Canada Life Centre on Sept. 23 for a meeting with the Winnipeg Jets.

The Oilers will then host a trio of home games against the Seattle Kraken (Sept. 24), Jets (Sept. 26) and Vancouver Canucks (Sept. 28) before wrapping up on the road with a two-game trip to Seattle and Vancouver.

The 2025-26 NHL campaign will begin Oct. 7, with regular-season dates to be announced later this summer.

Oilers 2025-26 Pre-Season Schedule

  • Sun, Sep 21 vs. Calgary (split squad)
  • Sun, Sep 21 @ Calgary (split squad)
  • Tues, Sep 23 @ Winnipeg
  • Wed, Sep 24 vs. Seattle
  • Fri, Sep 26 vs. Winnipeg
  • Sun, Sep 28 vs. Vancouver
  • Wed, Oct. 1 @ Seattle
  • Fri, Oct 3 @ Vancouver

Game times will be confirmed at a later date, with all non-televised Oilers pre-season matchups to be broadcast on OilersPlus.com.

Oilers Rookie Camp will also include a home-and-home set vs. the Flames, with the first game being played at Rogers Place on Sept. 12 and Calgary hosting the rematch on Sept. 14.

