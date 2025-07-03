RELEASE: Oilers announce eight-game pre-season schedule

EDMONTON, AB – The Oilers have announced their eight-game pre-season schedule that will be held between Sept. 21 and Oct. 3 before the official start of the 2025-26 NHL campaign.

Edmonton will begin its exhibition slate by splitting its squad into two teams for matches against the Calgary Flames on Sept. 21 at both Rogers Place and Scotiabank Saddledome before making a trip to Canada Life Centre on Sept. 23 for a meeting with the Winnipeg Jets.

The Oilers will then host a trio of home games against the Seattle Kraken (Sept. 24), Jets (Sept. 26) and Vancouver Canucks (Sept. 28) before wrapping up on the road with a two-game trip to Seattle and Vancouver.

The 2025-26 NHL campaign will begin Oct. 7, with regular-season dates to be announced later this summer.

Oilers 2025-26 Pre-Season Schedule

Sun, Sep 21 vs. Calgary (split squad)

Sun, Sep 21 @ Calgary (split squad)

Tues, Sep 23 @ Winnipeg

Wed, Sep 24 vs. Seattle

Fri, Sep 26 vs. Winnipeg

Sun, Sep 28 vs. Vancouver

Wed, Oct. 1 @ Seattle

Fri, Oct 3 @ Vancouver

Game times will be confirmed at a later date, with all non-televised Oilers pre-season matchups to be broadcast on OilersPlus.com.

Oilers Rookie Camp will also include a home-and-home set vs. the Flames, with the first game being played at Rogers Place on Sept. 12 and Calgary hosting the rematch on Sept. 14.