RELEASE: Oilers announce 2025-26 promotional schedule

EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers announced today that the club's 2025-26 home schedule will be highlighted by 16 unique theme games, including Indigenous Celebration, Canadian Armed Forces Appreciation, Next Gen, South Asian Celebration, Hockey Fights Cancer, Fan Appreciation and more.

Oilers single game tickets for the 2025-26 season will go on sale Thursday, August 28 at 10:00 AM at EdmontonOilers.com/Tickets, as well as Full, Half and Quarter Season Seat options also available at EdmontonOilers.com/SeasonSeats.

Edmonton Oilers 2025-26 Theme Games

October 8 vs. Calgary – Home Opener

October 28 vs. Utah – Canadian Armed Forces Appreciation

October 30 vs. New York Rangers – Halloween

November 1 vs. Chicago – Dia de los Muertos

November 10 vs. Columbus – Remembrance Day

November 25 vs. Dallas – Hockey Fights Cancer

December 31 vs. Boston – New Year's Eve

January 3 vs. Philadelphia – Next Gen

January 20 vs. New Jersey – Indigenous Celebration

January 29 vs. San Jose – South Asian Celebration

February 3 vs. Toronto – Olympic Send-Off

March 17 vs. San Jose – St. Patrick's Day

March 19 vs. Florida – Celebrating Pride

March 28 vs. Anaheim – Celebrating Oil Country

March 31 vs. Seattle – Women in Sport

April 13 vs. Colorado – Fan Appreciation

Black Excellence, Lunar New Year and Ukrainian Heritage games will all be returning in 2026-27.