RELEASE: Oilers announce 2025-26 promotional schedule

Single game tickets for the upcoming season will go on sale Thursday, August 28 at 10:00 AM

By EdmontonOilers.com Staff
EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers announced today that the club's 2025-26 home schedule will be highlighted by 16 unique theme games, including Indigenous Celebration, Canadian Armed Forces Appreciation, Next Gen, South Asian Celebration, Hockey Fights Cancer, Fan Appreciation and more.

Oilers single game tickets for the 2025-26 season will go on sale Thursday, August 28 at 10:00 AM at EdmontonOilers.com/Tickets, as well as Full, Half and Quarter Season Seat options also available at EdmontonOilers.com/SeasonSeats.

Edmonton Oilers 2025-26 Theme Games

  • October 8 vs. Calgary – Home Opener
  • October 28 vs. Utah – Canadian Armed Forces Appreciation
  • October 30 vs. New York Rangers – Halloween
  • November 1 vs. Chicago – Dia de los Muertos
  • November 10 vs. Columbus – Remembrance Day
  • November 25 vs. Dallas – Hockey Fights Cancer
  • December 31 vs. Boston – New Year's Eve
  • January 3 vs. Philadelphia – Next Gen
  • January 20 vs. New Jersey – Indigenous Celebration
  • January 29 vs. San Jose – South Asian Celebration
  • February 3 vs. Toronto – Olympic Send-Off
  • March 17 vs. San Jose – St. Patrick's Day
  • March 19 vs. Florida – Celebrating Pride
  • March 28 vs. Anaheim – Celebrating Oil Country
  • March 31 vs. Seattle – Women in Sport
  • April 13 vs. Colorado – Fan Appreciation

Black Excellence, Lunar New Year and Ukrainian Heritage games will all be returning in 2026-27.

