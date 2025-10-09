RELEASE: Oilers agree to terms with Jack Roslovic

Forward has scored 260 points in 526 career games with Winnipeg, Columbus, New York & Carolina

GettyImages-2210879115
By EdmontonOilers.com Staff
@edmontonoilers

EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers announced Wednesday they have agreed to terms with forward Jack Roslovic on a one-year contract with an average annual value of $1.5 million.

Roslovic (6'1", 198 lbs.) spent the 2024-25 season with the Carolina Hurricanes, appearing in 81 games recording 22 goals and 17 assists for 39 points along with another goal and three assists over nine playoff games. His 22 goals matched a career high and ranked third among Carolina forwards while his 39 points were sixth on the club.

Originally a first-round selection of the Winnipeg Jets in 2015 (25th overall), the Columbus, Ohio native enters his 10th NHL season, seeing action in 526 games (102-158-260) for the Jets (180 GP, 26-41-67), Columbus Blue Jackets (246 GP, 51-95-146), New York Rangers (19 GP, 3-5-8) and Hurricanes (81 GP, 22-17-39).

The 28-year-old has also dressed in 45 career playoff games, collecting three goals and 14 assists.

