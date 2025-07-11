RELEASE: Oilers add McFarland, Aubry & Allen to coaching staff

EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers announced Monday they have added Paul McFarland, Peter Aubry and Conor Allen to their coaching staff.

Additionally, the team announced Paul Coffey will return to his role as a special advisor to ownership and hockey operations, while a contract extension was not offered to goaltending coach Dustin Schwartz.

McFarland (39) joins the Oilers as an assistant coach after leading the WHL's Calgary Hitmen as head coach last season. The Richmond Hill, Ontario native makes his return to the NHL after working as an assistant for the Seattle Kraken for three seasons (2021-24).

He began his NHL coaching career as an assistant with the Florida Panthers (2017-19) before moving to the Toronto Maple Leafs for the 2019-20 campaign. McFarland returned to his OHL coaching roots for one season as the GM and head coach of the Kingston Frontenacs in 2020-21 prior to joining the Kraken for their inaugural year.

Aubry (48) enters his first season as the Oilers goaltending coach after two years as an associate coach with Nebraska-Omaha (NCAA). Hailing from Windsor, Ontario, he also makes his return to the NHL after spending eight seasons (2015-24) as the Chicago Blackhawks developmental goaltending coach as well as the goaltending coach for the team's AHL affiliate in Rockford.

Allen (35) begins his first NHL season with the Oilers as the team's skills coach. The Chicago native and UMass graduate spent last season with USA Hockey's national under-17 team and has also recently worked in a skill development role with the Sioux City Musketeers (USHL) along with Prodigy Prospects.

Following his retirement from professional hockey in 2021, the former defenceman and veteran of 284 AHL games transitioned to his new role incorporating on-ice sessions and video analysis with a specific focus on skill acquisition and hockey IQ.

The Oilers also announced they have signed contract extensions for assistant coach Mark Stuart and video coach Noah Segall.