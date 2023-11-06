RELEASE: Oilers 50/50 supports legacy of Joey Moss

"The EOCF is honoured to play part in ensuring that Joey's legacy continues to make a difference across Oil Country," said Corey Smith, Board Chair, EOCF. "With the help of Special Olympics Alberta, Edmonton Down Syndrome Society and Winnifred Stewart Association, we can honour and perpetuate Joey's legacy by empowering, assisting and supporting individuals with Down syndrome. Joey will forever be missed but his legacy lives on and continues to change lives."

"Joey Moss truly paved the way for individuals with intellectual disabilities to be seen and respected in sport," said Celine Foster, Executive Director, Special Olympics Alberta. "Ahead of their time, Joey and the Edmonton Oilers were the personification of inclusion – putting Edmonton on the map as one of the most inclusive cities to be in. Special Olympics continues to do the work Joey started, and we hope to make him proud."

"Seeing the purposeful life that Joey had built for himself with the support of those around him made a huge impact on our community," said Julie Boucher, Manager of Family Services, EDSS. "He brought hope of the same to his friends with Down syndrome, and they all want to emulate him and enjoy a life of independence, meaningful and productive opportunities."

"We are proudly providing expanded supports to families, educators and the community at the Joey Moss Literacy Centre for Excellence with literacy and numeracy training, resources and interventions to the Down syndrome community," said Janet Tryhuba, Executive Director, EDSS. "We are once again thrilled to partner with the Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation in support of projects that enhance the lives of individuals born with Down syndrome."