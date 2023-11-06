News Feed

PREVIEW: Oilers at Canucks (11.06.23)

RELEASE: Oilers recall Hamblin from AHL Bakersfield

GAME RECAP: Predators 5, Oilers 2

LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers vs. Predators (11.04.23)

PRE-GAME REPORT: Oilers vs. Predators (11.03.23)

RELEASE: Oilers recall Lavoie, loan Broberg to Bakersfield

GAME RECAP: Stars 4, Oilers 3

LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers vs. Stars (11.02.23)

PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Stars (11.02.23)

PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Stars

BLOG: Gagner excited & stronger entering his third stint with Oilers

BLOG: Brown feeling back up to speed

RELEASE: Oilers sign Gagner to one-year contract

BLOG: Oilers dress up for Halloween

GENE'S BLOG: Classic Weekend

BLOG: Big stage for big Vinny's first NHL goal

GAME RECAP: Oilers 5, Flames 2

LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers vs. Flames (10.29.23)

RELEASE: Oilers 50/50 supports legacy of Joey Moss

Standing up for Oil Country raffle running November 6-11 will honour the legacy of the Oil Country icon by supporting Special Olympics Alberta, Edmonton Down Syndrome Society and Winnifred Stewart Association

GettyImages-670922344
By EdmontonOilers.com Staff

EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation (EOCF) announced today that the Standing up for Oil Country 50/50 raffle running November 6-11 will honour the legacy of Oil Country icon Joey Moss by supporting Special Olympics Alberta, Edmonton Down Syndrome Society and Winnifred Stewart Association.

From 1984 until his passing in 2022, Joey Moss served as the Oilers dressing room attendant and the team's most famous super-fan. He was an inspiration for people with Down syndrome, and despite any challenges he faced, Moss' passion and spirit made him a role model in the community.

His impact went far beyond the arena, as he helped change perceptions and stigmas associated with intellectual disabilities and demonstrated why inclusion in sports is so important. Moss' legacy continues to live on through community programs he helped establish, benefitting thousands of people across Oil Country.

The Oilers continue to use his favourite song "La Bamba" after wins on home ice to honour him.

"The EOCF is honoured to play part in ensuring that Joey's legacy continues to make a difference across Oil Country," said Corey Smith, Board Chair, EOCF. "With the help of Special Olympics Alberta, Edmonton Down Syndrome Society and Winnifred Stewart Association, we can honour and perpetuate Joey's legacy by empowering, assisting and supporting individuals with Down syndrome. Joey will forever be missed but his legacy lives on and continues to change lives."

"Joey Moss truly paved the way for individuals with intellectual disabilities to be seen and respected in sport," said Celine Foster, Executive Director, Special Olympics Alberta. "Ahead of their time, Joey and the Edmonton Oilers were the personification of inclusion – putting Edmonton on the map as one of the most inclusive cities to be in. Special Olympics continues to do the work Joey started, and we hope to make him proud."

"Seeing the purposeful life that Joey had built for himself with the support of those around him made a huge impact on our community," said Julie Boucher, Manager of Family Services, EDSS. "He brought hope of the same to his friends with Down syndrome, and they all want to emulate him and enjoy a life of independence, meaningful and productive opportunities."

"We are proudly providing expanded supports to families, educators and the community at the Joey Moss Literacy Centre for Excellence with literacy and numeracy training, resources and interventions to the Down syndrome community," said Janet Tryhuba, Executive Director, EDSS. "We are once again thrilled to partner with the Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation in support of projects that enhance the lives of individuals born with Down syndrome."

"For seven decades, Winnifred Stewart has been an unwavering catalyst in enriching the lives of individuals with diverse abilities, providing not just a voice, but the freedom to make choices and a lifelong sense of belonging," said Emily Ruttan, CEO, Winnifred Stewart Association. "The support received from the Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation and Edmonton Oilers 50/50, which honours the legacy of Joey Moss, provides us the opportunity to continue our mission of providing supports in employment, recreation, and home services through advocacy, empowerment, and inclusion."

The draw date for the Oilers 50/50 multi-day raffle is Monday, November 13 at 11:00 PM – with the jackpot building each day to a progressive total.

Fans who purchase $25 in 50/50 tickets will receive a voucher for an Oilers collectible cup, claimable with a dine-in purchase at participating Boston Pizza locations, while those who purchase $100 in 50/50 tickets will receive $25 for Jiffy Lube and $25 for Century Hospitality Group.

Tickets are available for anyone in Alberta online at EdmontonOilers.com/5050.