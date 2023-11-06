RELEASE: Oilers 50/50 supports legacy of Joey Moss

EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation (EOCF) announced today that the Standing up for Oil Country 50/50 raffle running November 6-11 will honour the legacy of Oil Country icon Joey Moss by supporting Special Olympics Alberta, Edmonton Down Syndrome Society and Winnifred Stewart Association.
From 1984 until his passing in 2022, Joey Moss served as the Oilers dressing room attendant and the team's most famous super-fan. He was an inspiration for people with Down syndrome, and despite any challenges he faced, Moss' passion and spirit made him a role model in the community.
His impact went far beyond the arena, as he helped change perceptions and stigmas associated with intellectual disabilities and demonstrated why inclusion in sports is so important. Moss' legacy continues to live on through community programs he helped establish, benefitting thousands of people across Oil Country.
The Oilers continue to use his favourite song "La Bamba" after wins on home ice to honour him.