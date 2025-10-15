RELEASE: Oilers 50/50 supporting kids & families battling cancer

EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation (EOCF) is supporting kids and families battling cancer through the Oilers Kids with Cancer 50/50 presented by Rogers. This raffle will run from October 14 to October 21 in support of the Ben Stelter Foundation and the Kids with Cancer Society.

"We're calling on Albertans to stand with kids and families battling cancer," said Corey Smith, Board Chair, EOCF. "In Alberta, many families are facing the unimaginable – and together, we can make a difference by supporting organizations like the Ben Stelter Foundation and the Kids with Cancer Society, who help provide vital care and hope during the most challenging times. We're proud to once again partner with these charities through our Kids with Cancer raffle, uniting Oil Country to show families that they’re not alone – they have an entire province behind them."

The Ben Stelter Foundation was created to honour the legacy of Oilers super-fan, Ben Stelter. The Foundation supports families with children battling cancer by creating magical experiences, providing financial assistance for medical equipment and advancing cancer research in Canada.

"The growth of the Foundation has been incredible to witness," said Mike Stelter, Executive Director of the Ben Stelter Foundation. "With the support of our partners, donors, and community, we are able to make a real difference in the lives of families facing pediatric cancer. We are very grateful for the support from the Edmonton Oilers, Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation and Oil Country. Together, we are building hope and fighting for better outcomes for every child."

The Kids with Cancer Society supports families with children battling cancer by providing comprehensive care throughout their journey. This includes minimizing disruptions to family life, offering financial assistance and funding programs that promote the well-being of children affected by cancer.

"A childhood cancer diagnosis is emotionally, mentally and financially draining on the entire family and it is a journey that cannot be faced alone," said Chelsea Draeger, CEO, Kids with Cancer Society. "The Kids with Cancer Society exists to help kids, their parents and siblings navigate the challenges that childhood cancer brings and to create a community of support.

"We are fortunate to be able to provide the tailored counselling, financial, education and family programs and services families absolutely need, because of the generosity of our community. The Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation is the epitome of an incredible community partner. The EOCF goes above and beyond to support children fighting cancer, not only through the awe-inspiring 5050s, but also through their compassion and kindness they show to our families time and again. We are so grateful to the EOCF for their tireless dedication ensuring kids will never have to fight their cancer alone."

In addition to the main jackpot, there are a number of early-bird prizes up for grabs, including gift cards, Oilers tickets, multiple cash prizes and a chance to win a signed Oilers jersey every game day during the raffle.

Customers who purchase $100 in 50/50 tickets will also receive $25 for Boston Pizza plus a $25 sports bet and a $25 casino games credit from Play Alberta.

Oilers 50/50 tickets are available at EdmontonOilers.com/5050.