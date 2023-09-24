RELEASE: Oilers 50/50 returns for 2023 preseason

EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation announces the return of the largest 50/50 raffle in professional sports. The world-famous Oilers 50/50 is back for the 2023-24 NHL preseason after the EOCF invested more than $17 million into Oil Country last season—all thanks to the unmatched passion and generosity of fans across Alberta.

Fans in Alberta can look forward to new early-bird prizes including Heritage Classic tickets, cash prizes, Oilers experiences, signed merchandise, new vehicles and of course millions of dollars toward impactful charities that help kids and families in need and make Oil Country a better place for everyone.

“Thanks to the unwavering generosity of Albertans, $17 million was invested into Oil Country last season making it over $37 million over the past two seasons alone,” said Myrna Khan, Executive Director, EOCF. “The need across Oil Country is greater than ever and with your help we believe that we can have an even greater impact on our community this season for the kids and families who need us most. By participating in the largest 50/50, you not only have a chance to win massive jackpots and amazing prizes, you can help change the lives of the people who need it most across Oil Country.”

This year’s preseason raffle features 24 early-bird prizes including 14 chances to win a pair of lower bowl tickets to the Tim Hortons NHL Heritage Classic, two chances to win tickets to the Oilers home opener against the Vancouver Canucks, Doobie Brothers and TOOL concert tickets, cash prizes and more.

Anyone in Alberta can purchase tickets to both the Oilers 50/50 main raffle, and the brand new Battle of Alberta Bonus Raffle, which will grow until the potentially record-breaking jackpot draw at the Heritage Classic on October 29 at Commonwealth Stadium.

Customers who purchase $25 or more in 50/50 tickets in a single raffle sales day will also receive a voucher for an Oilers 50/50 collectible cup, claimable with a dine-in purchase at select Boston Pizza locations across Alberta.

Tickets are available online at EdmontonOilers.com/5050 and inside Rogers Place during Oilers home games. Tickets can also be purchased at Western Canada’s largest Oktoberfest celebration in Fan Park @ ICE District running September 22-30.