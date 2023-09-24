News Feed

PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Jets (09.23.23)

CAMP: Desharnais digging in to grow the mental side of his game

CAMP: Gagner back where it all began on professional tryout

RELEASE: Michael Parkatti named Oilers Senior Director, Data & Analytics
CAMP: Campbell, Skinner focused on forming a formidable Oilers goalie tandem

TALKING POINTS: Holland speaks at Oilers Training Camp

CAMP: Oilers players ready for fast-paced, competitive Training Camp

RELEASE: Oilers announce 2023 Training Camp roster

RELEASE: Huddy, Weight to be added to Oilers Hall of Fame

GAME RECAP: Canucks Rookies 5, Oilers Rookies 2

PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers Rookies vs. Canucks Rookies

YOUNG STARS: Oilers Rookies vs. Canucks Rookies Preview

GAME RECAP: Flames Rookies 4, Oilers Rookies 3 (OT)

YOUNG STARS: Oilers Rookies vs. Flames Rookies Preview

GAME RECAP: Oilers Rookies 3, Jets Rookies 1

YOUNG STARS: Chaulk excited for Oilers Rookies to embrace their opportunity

PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers Rookies vs. Jets Rookies

YOUNG STARS: Oilers Rookies vs. Jets Rookies Preview

RELEASE: Oilers 50/50 returns for 2023 preseason

The world-famous Oilers 50/50 is back for the 2023-24 NHL preseason after the EOCF invested more than $17 million into Oil Country last season

By EdmontonOilers.com Staff

EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation announces the return of the largest 50/50 raffle in professional sports. The world-famous Oilers 50/50 is back for the 2023-24 NHL preseason after the EOCF invested more than $17 million into Oil Country last season—all thanks to the unmatched passion and generosity of fans across Alberta.

Fans in Alberta can look forward to new early-bird prizes including Heritage Classic tickets, cash prizes, Oilers experiences, signed merchandise, new vehicles and of course millions of dollars toward impactful charities that help kids and families in need and make Oil Country a better place for everyone.

“Thanks to the unwavering generosity of Albertans, $17 million was invested into Oil Country last season making it over $37 million over the past two seasons alone,” said Myrna Khan, Executive Director, EOCF. “The need across Oil Country is greater than ever and with your help we believe that we can have an even greater impact on our community this season for the kids and families who need us most. By participating in the largest 50/50, you not only have a chance to win massive jackpots and amazing prizes, you can help change the lives of the people who need it most across Oil Country.”

This year’s preseason raffle features 24 early-bird prizes including 14 chances to win a pair of lower bowl tickets to the Tim Hortons NHL Heritage Classic, two chances to win tickets to the Oilers home opener against the Vancouver Canucks, Doobie Brothers and TOOL concert tickets, cash prizes and more.

Anyone in Alberta can purchase tickets to both the Oilers 50/50 main raffle, and the brand new Battle of Alberta Bonus Raffle, which will grow until the potentially record-breaking jackpot draw at the Heritage Classic on October 29 at Commonwealth Stadium.

Customers who purchase $25 or more in 50/50 tickets in a single raffle sales day will also receive a voucher for an Oilers 50/50 collectible cup, claimable with a dine-in purchase at select Boston Pizza locations across Alberta.

Tickets are available online at EdmontonOilers.com/5050 and inside Rogers Place during Oilers home games. Tickets can also be purchased at Western Canada’s largest Oktoberfest celebration in Fan Park @ ICE District running September 22-30.