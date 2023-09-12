RELEASE: Oilers 2023 Rookie Camp details released

EDMONTON, AB - The Edmonton Oilers have announced their 2023 Rookie Camp roster that will participate in the Young Stars Classic from Sept. 15-18 in Penticton, B.C.

Rookie Camp opens Wednesday, Sept. 13 with medicals and fitness testing at Rogers Place before the team departs to Penticton to take on the Winnipeg Jets, Calgary Flames and Vancouver Canucks at the South Okanagan Events Centre (SOEC) this weekend.

The Oilers open the tournament at 5:00 pm MT on Friday, Sept. 15 against the Winnipeg Jets and all games will be streamed live on Oilers Plus. Fans can tune in for free with a three-day trial and may also purchase a full-year subscription for just $23.99 with the promo code ROOKIE23 that will be active through Monday, Sept. 18.

Edmonton's roster features 25 players (three goaltenders, eight defencemen and 14 forwards) including 2023 draft picks Beau Akey (56th overall) and Nathan Day (184th overall) as well as forwards Xavier Bourgault (2021, 22nd overall), Carter Savoie (2020, 100th overall) and Ty Tullio (2020, 126th overall) who all played for the AHL's Bakersfield Condors last season.

View the Oilers 2023 Rookie Camp Roster