RELEASE: Oilers sign Adam Erne to PTO
BLOG: Oilers hard at work establishing early habits
BLOG: Family and fatherhood part of a matured Oilers locker room
BLOG: Brown finding comfort, familiarity in bounce-back opportunity with Oilers
BLOG: Draisaitl and the Oilers work towards singular goal
RELEASE: Welcome Back Hockey Weekend coming to ICE District
FEATURE: McDavid excited to make new memories at 2023 Heritage Classic
BLOG: The time is now for McDavid and the Oilers
BLOG: Oilers arrive early as captain's skates commence at Rogers Place
RELEASE: Oilers announce video coaching changes
ROSTER REDUX: Evander Kane
Oilers Off-Season Movement Tracker 2023
ROSTER REDUX: Derek Ryan
RELEASE: The Drop on Oilers+ announced among Rosie Awards finalists
RELEASE: Oilers sign Sam Gagner, Brandon Sutter to PTOs
ROSTER REDUX: Jack Campbell
BLOG: Bouchard signed and ready to grow
RELEASE: Oilers sign Bouchard to two-year extension

RELEASE: Oilers 2023 Rookie Camp details released

Team including Bourgault, Akey, Tullio and Wanner will compete at the Young Stars Classic in Penticton, B.C. this weekend

220917_EOvCF_410

© Marissa Baecker

By Press Release

EDMONTON, AB - The Edmonton Oilers have announced their 2023 Rookie Camp roster that will participate in the Young Stars Classic from Sept. 15-18 in Penticton, B.C.

Rookie Camp opens Wednesday, Sept. 13 with medicals and fitness testing at Rogers Place before the team departs to Penticton to take on the Winnipeg Jets, Calgary Flames and Vancouver Canucks at the South Okanagan Events Centre (SOEC) this weekend.

The Oilers open the tournament at 5:00 pm MT on Friday, Sept. 15 against the Winnipeg Jets and all games will be streamed live on Oilers Plus. Fans can tune in for free with a three-day trial and may also purchase a full-year subscription for just $23.99 with the promo code ROOKIE23 that will be active through Monday, Sept. 18.

Edmonton's roster features 25 players (three goaltenders, eight defencemen and 14 forwards) including 2023 draft picks Beau Akey (56th overall) and Nathan Day (184th overall) as well as forwards Xavier Bourgault (2021, 22nd overall), Carter Savoie (2020, 100th overall) and Ty Tullio (2020, 126th overall) who all played for the AHL's Bakersfield Condors last season.

View the Oilers 2023 Rookie Camp Roster

Oilers 2023 Young Stars Classic Schedule
GAME
MATCHUP
DATE
TIME
Game 1
Winnipeg vs Edmonton
Fri, Sept. 15
5:00 pm MT
Game 2
Calgary vs Edmonton
Sat, Sept. 16
8:30 pm MT
Game 3
Vancouver vs Edmonton
Mon, Sept. 18
3:30 pm MT