RELEASE: McDavid wins Conn Smythe Trophy as Playoffs MVP

SUNRISE, FL – Connor McDavid has been awarded the Conn Smythe Trophy as the most valuable player of the Stanley Cup Playoffs after scoring eight goals and 34 assists in 25 games.

The Oilers captain becomes the sixth player in NHL history to win the Conn Smythe Trophy while playing for the losing team as Edmonton was defeated 2-1 by the Florida Panthers in Game 7 on Monday.

McDavid is the first Oilers player to win the Stanley Cup Playoffs MVP award since goaltender Bill Ranford in 1990, and his 42 points are the fourth-highest total in NHL history. Former Oilers captain Wayne Gretzky holds the record of 47 points (17 goals, 30 assists) in 18 games during the 1985 Playoffs.

McDavid recorded four points (two goals, two assists) in the Oilers 5-3 victory in Game 5 after scoring four points (one goal, three assists) in their 8-1 win in Game 4, becoming the first player in NHL history to post consecutive four-point performances in the Stanley Cup Final.

He is also a finalist for the Hart Memorial Trophy, to be given out at the NHL Awards on Thursday to the most valuable player from the regular season. McDavid won that MVP award last season as well as in 2020-21 and 2016-17.