RELEASE: McDavid named NHL's First Star of the Week

MONTREAL, QC – With three goals and five assists in three games including the 1,000th point of his career, Oilers captain Connor McDavid has been selected as the NHL's First Star of the Week.

McDavid tallied a goal and three assists as Edmonton edged the New York Islanders 4-3 in overtime on Tuesday. His goal during the Oilers 3-2 overtime win against the Nashville Predators on Thursday gave him 1,000 points for his career, and he also picked up a helper in the team's third-straight triumph.

He also scored once and added an assist in his hometown game on Saturday against the Toronto Maple Leafs as the Oilers were on the losing end of overtime this time, dropping a 4-3 decision.

The 27-year-old's eight-point week brings him up to 21 in 15 games this season, putting him in a tie for 18th in the NHL scoring race. McDavid ranks 12th in points per game at 1.40.