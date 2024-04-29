LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers at Kings (Game 4)

The Edmonton Oilers can take a 3-1 series lead back to Oil Country if they earn a victory over the Los Angeles Kings in Game 4 of their first-round series at Crypto.com Arena on Sunday night.

You can watch the game on Sportsnet at 8:30 p.m. MT or listen live on the Oilers Radio Network, including 630CHED.

SECOND PERIOD

20:00: The second period is coming up! 0-0.

FIRST PERIOD

0.0: Kulak can't handle it! McDavid sets the defenceman up for a chance late in the period but he couldn't corral the captain's pass from the opposite circle. We're scoreless 0-0 through the opening 20 minutes.

4:32: Edmonton gets its best look off an intercepted pass near the boards by Evander Kane, who picked the puck off Drew Doughty to create a breakaway for Draisaitl, but the German had pressure from beside him and let go of a quick wrist shot that David Rittich stopped with his right pad.

6:16: Drew Doughty delivers a thunderous check on Zach Hyman as the Kings continue to try and impose themselves physically early. A clean and hard check in LA's zone.

7:36: Both teams came out wanting to have the best start and the Kings have come out the most physical and the most willing to get shots on goal, exemplified by their 17-8 lead in hits and 10-4 in shots. The Oilers have to weather this storm from the hosts, who are buzzing early on home ice in Game 4.

15:43: Derek Ryan gets into the action right away by setting up Dylan Holloway for a dangerous one-timer from the left circle. The 37-year-old is in the lineup in place of Sam Carrick tonight as the only change for the Oilers.

20:00: A PIVOTAL GAME 4 IS UNDERWAY! The Oilers are looking to take firm control of the series heading back to Edmonton. Let's get this game going!

20:00: The first period of Game 4 is coming up at Crypto.com Arena!

LINEUP

Henrique - McDavid - Hyman
Nugent-Hopkins - Draisaitl - Foegele
Kane - McLeod - Perry
Holloway - Ryan - Janmark

Ekholm - Bouchard
Nurse - Ceci
Kulak - Desharnais

Skinner

