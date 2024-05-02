POST-GAME: Draisaitl all-around dominant in deciding victory

EDMONTON, AB – Leon Draisaitl hopped over the boards with 90 seconds left in Wednesday's Game 5 against the Los Angeles Kings with one objective in mind – end the series and end it now.

Having just cut the Oilers lead to 4-3 with an Adrian Kempe deflection, the Kings were back pressing in the Edmonton zone with a six-on-five advantage after David Rittich exited for an extra attacker.

The home side was able to hold off the attack for a full minute until a stick-less Derek Ryan threw his body at Kevin Fiala along the boards, creating a loose puck that Draisaitl pounced on before bursting out of the zone. He beat Phillip Danault in a race through neutral territory, forcing the Kings forward to hook him and prevent him from scoring into the empty net.

As the referee raised his arm and blew his whistle, Draisaitl dropped to his knees from the stick infraction and gave an emphatic fist-pump to match the enthusiasm of the erupting Rogers Place crowd. He had earned the Oilers a power play with 19.7 seconds remaining, all but securing their first-round triumph over the Kings for a third straight year.