BLOG: Oilers making the most of extra time off before Round 2

EDMONTON, AB – Leave the 'rest' to us, and take your sweet time while you're at it.

The Edmonton Oilers are using the time that's been afforded to them in between their first-round victory over the Los Angeles Kings and the start of Round 2 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs this week to get some valuable extra rest and give players like Darnell Nurse the chance to fit some fortuitous family time into their busy post-season schedules.

With a few extra days for the Oilers to recuperate from their five-game victory over the Kings in Round 1, Darnell will be able to sit in the stands alongside the extended Nurse family at Rogers Place to watch his younger sister Kia compete with the Los Angeles Sparks against the Seattle Storm in the WNBA Canada Game at Rogers Place on Saturday night.

“It'll be exciting to have my sister here,” he said, discussing his sister Kia following Friday’s practice at the Downtown Community Arena. “They don't get in until late tonight, but my parents are coming in too and it's a lot of fun to see her do her craft at the highest level.

“It'll be cool to have her in Edmonton.”

With Edmonton not knowing who they’ll face yet between Vancouver and Nashville in the second round – a decision that could be made as early as Friday or as late as Sunday with the Canucks currently up 3-2 in their first-round series – the opportunity for Darnell to watch his younger sister play in Saturday’s showcase down in ICE District works out perfectly before the Oilers have received any travel itineraries for Round 2.