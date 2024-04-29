GAME RECAP: Oilers 1, Kings 0 (Game 4)

LOS ANGELES, CA – Goaltender Stuart Skinner made 33 saves for his first-career playoff shutout while Evan Bouchard picked up the solitary power-play goal for the Oilers, who heroically defended their way to a 1-0 victory over the Kings in Game 4 at Crypto.com Arena on Sunday to push Los Angeles to the brink of elimination in the First Round.

Bouchard converted the Oilers' only power play and the game's only goal during the second period to give the Blue & Orange a slender one-goal lead they would protect bravely over the remaining half of the game despite facing a 33-13 deficit in shots.

Skinner played terrific for the full 60 minutes to earn his first-career post-season clean sheet, becoming the first Oilers goalie since Mike Smith in Game 7 of the 2022 First Round against Los Angeles to register a playoff shutout.

"Stuart was very solid. That's an understatement of how well he played," Knoblauch said. "I thought our guys did a good job defending. I know they had a lot of shots, but I think a lot of them were from the perimeter. He did make a lot of key saves for us and his game was really good, and I don't think anyone questioned if he was ever going to make the next save."

"We were very pleased to have him playing the way he did tonight."