PROJECTED LINEUP: Henrique hopeful for Game 1, Janmark fills in on top line

Knoblauch further characterized Janmark as a versatile option whose offensive and defensive capabilities allow him to move up and down the lineup as the coaching staff sees fit. Still, he said there could be some extra rotation in that top-line position as Game 1 progresses, with individual players' roles and responsibilities at different times in the game playing a big part in determining who might slot into that spot at any given moment.

Janmark is a part of the Oilers’ perfect 11-for-11 penalty kill in the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs and could be summoned for defensive responsibilities at different times during the game, with Edmonton being limited as the road team without the last change.

That will likely result in other forwards like Warren Foegele, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Evander Kane Dylan Holloway and others taking shifts on the top line in a ‘revolving door’ type of approach to filling Henrique’s potential absence. Winger Zach Hyman also has the extra versatility of playing either left or right wing alongside McDavid, bringing added flexibility for Knoblauch when working with his coaching staff to craft the best line for the situation.

“I think Janmark's a guy that everyone likes to play with,” Knoblauch said. “I think he's responsible. He can make the next play good with the puck, but I think it'll be a little more like competing. Janmark will definitely be there for some shifts, but whoever's playing well will move up and down.

“Janmark obviously is a huge part of our penalty kill, and making sure that he's fresh and ready for that, we’ve got a lot of guys that we think can move up and play there periodically.

Knoblauch added that this type of approach works well with their tendency to not worry too much about matchups when they have four lines rolling, which helps the team get into a good flow.

"I think we're best when not matching or juggling lines," he said. "I think usually when you're juggling lines, things aren't going well, and if we just have our regular four lines that are playing together, usually things are going well and we're not changing things."