RELEASE: Campbell & Broberg recalled from Bakersfield

LOS ANGELES, CA – The Edmonton Oilers announced Sunday evening they have recalled goaltender Jack Campbell and defenceman Philip Broberg from the AHL's Bakersfield Condors.

The Condors were eliminated from the AHL Playoffs by the Ontario Reign on Saturday, allowing the Oilers to put additional depth on their roster heading into Game 4 against the Los Angeles Kings.

The 32-year-old Campbell concluded his season in Bakersfield with an 18-13-1 record, a 2.63 goals-against average and a .918 save percentage, including three shutouts.

The 22-year-old Broberg recorded five goals and 33 assists in 49 games with the Condors this season. He has played 10 career games with the Oilers in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.