LOS ANGELES, CA – The Oilers assigned defenceman Ben Gleason to the AHL's Bakersfield Condors on Saturday and recalled forward Raphael Lavoie on an emergency basis.

The 23-year-old Lavoie leads the Condors in goals this season with 10 to go along with four assists in 19 games. He recorded 25 goals and 20 assists in 61 games with Bakersfield last season.

The 38th-overall pick from the 2019 NHL Draft made his Oilers debut earlier this season and played six games but was unable to register a point.