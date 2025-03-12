RELEASE: Kids of Oil Country 50/50 supports youth programs

EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation (EOCF) announced today that the Kids of Oil Country 50/50 raffle presented by Rogers, running from now until March 20, will be in support of kids programming across Oil Country. This 50/50 raffle is in support of the EOCF's Every Kid Deserves a Shot initiative, United Way's Tools for Schools program and Tim Hortons Foundation Camps.

"We are proud to partner with United Way and the Tim Hortons Foundation and our Every Kid Deserves a Shot partners like KidSport, Sport Central, Hockey Alberta Foundation, Free Play for Kids and others to provide more barrier-free opportunities for kids to grow and thrive," said Myrna Khan, Executive Director, EOCF. "We are calling on Albertans to come together once again through the 50/50 to help ensure more kids across Oil Country, regardless of their background or financial situation, can reach their full potential through these life-changing programs on and off the ice."

"Our United Way is focused on eliminating barriers to education, and being part of the Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation's 50/50 will have an incredible impact on our work through our Tools for School program," said Rob Yager, President and CEO, United Way of the Alberta Capital Region. "With the support of the Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation, local families won't have to worry about affording backpacks and school supplies when times are tough. Instead, students will have the need to succeed in school, building stronger communities where everyone can thrive."

"Tims Camps has been transforming lives for over 50 years, empowering more than 325,000 youth to believe in their potential and create brighter futures," said Caroline Barham, President, Tim Hortons Foundation Camps. "We are deeply grateful for our ongoing partnership with the Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation. Their unwavering support allows us to provide life-changing experiences, ensuring more youth, including those at Tim Horton Children's Ranch in Kananaskis, Alberta, can experience the magic of Tims Camps."

The Kids of Oil Country raffle also features 19 early-bird prizes, including gift cards, concert tickets, premium Oilers seats, cash prizes, coffee for a year from Tim Hortons and more.

Customers who purchase $100 in 50/50 tickets will receive a $25 off voucher for Century Casino and Jiffy Lube, a $25 sports bet for Play Alberta and 10 free spins for the Oilers casino games on Play Alberta.

The main jackpot draw will take place on March 20 at 11:00 PM. In addition to the main raffle, customers can purchase tickets for the Super Saturday bonus raffle running until March 29.

Oilers 50/50 tickets are available at EdmontonOilers.com/5050.