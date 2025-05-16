RELEASE: Kids in Oil Country Playoffs 50/50 underway

EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation (EOCF) announced Friday that the Kids in Oil Country Oilers Playoffs 50/50 presented by Rogers is underway in support of Make-A-Wish Canada and the EOCF for the Western Conference Final.

The first multi-day raffle of the Western Conference Final is now live and will run until 11:00 PM after Game 4. The current raffle features 100 early-bird prizes – the most offered in a single Oilers 50/50 raffle – including Oilers playoff tickets, multiple cash prizes, two Ford vehicles and more.

"We are proud to partner with Make-A-Wish Canada for the Oilers Playoffs 50/50 raffles during the Western Conference Final," said Corey Smith, Board Chair, EOCF. "Supporting kids in Oil Country continues to be one of our top priorities and Make-A-Wish brings hope to kids in Alberta facing critical illness by turning their dreams into reality. Kids are the heartbeat and future of Oil Country and together we can ensure they and their families receive the hope, support and magic they deserve."

Make-A-Wish Canada instills hope and joy in children facing critical illnesses across Northern Alberta by improving their quality of life and bringing their wishes to life.

"Make-A-Wish Canada is honoured to be a charity partner for the Western Conference Final of the Edmonton Oilers playoffs," said Jen Garden, Chapter Director of Northern Alberta, Make-A-Wish Canada. "This opportunity comes at a critical time as 463 children in Alberta are currently waiting for their most heartfelt wish. Funds raised through the 50/50 will help us bring joy, hope, and strength to children facing critical illness and their families. We're incredibly grateful to the Oilers and their fans for helping us move closer to our goal of granting every eligible wish."

Customers who purchase $100 in 50/50 tickets will receive $25 for Boston Pizza as well as a $25 free bet and $25 casino bonus from Play Alberta. In addition to the main raffle, customers can purchase tickets for the Playoff Bonus raffle running until June 25. The current Playoff Bonus jackpot is over $3.8 million.

This year's Oilers Playoffs 50/50 jackpots have totaled over $18 million with tickets available at EdmontonOilers.com/5050.