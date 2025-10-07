RELEASE: Howard & Tomasek recalled, Hyman placed on LTIR

EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers announced four transactions on Tuesday as they finalize their roster ahead of Wednesday's season opener against the Calgary Flames.

Forward Zach Hyman, who is still recovering from wrist surgery following his injury sustained during the Western Conference Final, has been placed on long-term injured reserve (LTIR) to start the season. Head Coach Kris Knoblauch said on Sept. 18 that the veteran winger is expected to be ready for game action by the start of November.

In a corresponding move, the Oilers recalled forward David Tomasek from the AHL's Bakersfield Condors.

Later in the day, forward Isaac Howard was recalled from Bakersfield and forward James Hamblin was loaned back to the Condors.