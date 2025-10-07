RELEASE: Howard & Tomasek recalled, Hyman placed on LTIR

Oilers make several roster moves ahead of Wednesday's season opener against the Flames

GettyImages-2238669383
By EdmontonOilers.com Staff
@edmontonoilers

EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers announced four transactions on Tuesday as they finalize their roster ahead of Wednesday's season opener against the Calgary Flames.

Forward Zach Hyman, who is still recovering from wrist surgery following his injury sustained during the Western Conference Final, has been placed on long-term injured reserve (LTIR) to start the season. Head Coach Kris Knoblauch said on Sept. 18 that the veteran winger is expected to be ready for game action by the start of November.

In a corresponding move, the Oilers recalled forward David Tomasek from the AHL's Bakersfield Condors.

Later in the day, forward Isaac Howard was recalled from Bakersfield and forward James Hamblin was loaned back to the Condors.

News Feed

FEATURE: McDavid committed to Stanley Cup journey in Edmonton

TALKING POINTS: Bowman discusses McDavid & Walman extensions

RELEASE: Oilers place Janmark on IR, loan Tomasek & Howard to Bakersfield

RELEASE: Oilers sign Walman to seven-year extension

RELEASE: Oilers sign McDavid to two-year extension

GAME RECAP: Canucks 3, Oilers 2 - OT (Preseason)

BLOG: Knoblauch's respectable approach resonating with Oilers players

PROJECTED LINEUP: Podkolzin returns for Friday's pre-season finale in Vancouver

RELEASE: Coach Knoblauch signs three-year extension

PREVIEW: Oilers at Canucks (Preseason)

RELEASE: Oilers trim roster by eight players

GAME RECAP: Kraken 4, Oilers 2 (Preseason)

TALKING POINTS: Bowman speaks after acquiring Ingram from Mammoth

RELEASE: Oilers pre-game tailgates coming to ICE District

RELEASE: Oilers acquire Ingram from Mammoth

PREVIEW: Oilers at Kraken (Preseason)

GAME RECAP: Oilers 4, Canucks 3 (Preseason)

PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Canucks (Preseason)