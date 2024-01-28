RELEASE: Holloway & Kemp loaned to AHL Bakersfield

EDMONTON, AB – Ahead of the NHL All-Star break, the Oilers have assigned forward Dylan Holloway and defenceman Philip Kemp to the AHL's Bakersfield Condors.

Kemp was sent down on Friday and Holloway was loaned following Saturday afternoon's 4-1 win over the Nashville Predators that extended the team's franchise record win streak to 16 games.

Holloway played four games this past week in his return to the Oilers lineup, scoring his second goal of the season during Tuesday's 4-1 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets.

The Condors play Wednesday, Friday and Saturday this coming week before the Oilers return from the NHL All-Star break to visit the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday, Feb. 6.