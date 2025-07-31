RELEASE: Former Oilers captain Jason Smith named Oil Kings Head Coach

EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oil Kings named former Edmonton Oilers captain Jason Smith their sixth head coach in franchise history on Thursday.

A coach with NHL, WHL, and AHL experience, the Calgary, AB product most recently worked as an Assistant Coach with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, the Philadelphia Flyers' AHL affiliate. Smith also has head coaching experience in the WHL, leading the Kelowna Rockets for parts of three seasons from 2016-2019, earning a record of 94-54-12 and making the playoffs twice, including one run to the Western Conference Championship Series in 2017.

“The Edmonton Oil Kings organization is very excited to announce the hiring of Jason Smith as our new head coach,” said Oil Kings President and General Manager Kirt Hill. “Jason is a proven leader and will be a great cultural fit for our staff and players. He brings a wealth of knowledge as not only a coach but through his years of playing experience, and we’re excited for this next chapter of Oil Kings hockey. We couldn’t be more excited to welcome Jason, Wendy, and his family to Edmonton.”

Smith also spent time as an Associate Coach with the Prince George Cougars from 2019-2021 and was an Assistant Coach with the Ottawa Senators from 2014-2016.

“I am extremely excited to join one of the elite organizations in the CHL,” Smith said. “Edmonton has been home to me before as a player and I can’t wait to get back and be a part of the city again.”