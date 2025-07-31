RELEASE: Former Oilers captain Jason Smith named Oil Kings Head Coach

The 15-year NHL veteran & former Oilers captain of five seasons from 2001-07 takes over behind the Oil Kings bench after last serving as an assistant coach with the AHL's Lehigh Valley Phantoms

By Press Release

EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oil Kings named former Edmonton Oilers captain Jason Smith their sixth head coach in franchise history on Thursday.

A coach with NHL, WHL, and AHL experience, the Calgary, AB product most recently worked as an Assistant Coach with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, the Philadelphia Flyers' AHL affiliate. Smith also has head coaching experience in the WHL, leading the Kelowna Rockets for parts of three seasons from 2016-2019, earning a record of 94-54-12 and making the playoffs twice, including one run to the Western Conference Championship Series in 2017.

“The Edmonton Oil Kings organization is very excited to announce the hiring of Jason Smith as our new head coach,” said Oil Kings President and General Manager Kirt Hill. “Jason is a proven leader and will be a great cultural fit for our staff and players. He brings a wealth of knowledge as not only a coach but through his years of playing experience, and we’re excited for this next chapter of Oil Kings hockey. We couldn’t be more excited to welcome Jason, Wendy, and his family to Edmonton.”

Smith also spent time as an Associate Coach with the Prince George Cougars from 2019-2021 and was an Assistant Coach with the Ottawa Senators from 2014-2016.

“I am extremely excited to join one of the elite organizations in the CHL,” Smith said. “Edmonton has been home to me before as a player and I can’t wait to get back and be a part of the city again.”

Smith Named Oil Kings Coach (Jul. 31)

View the photos from former Oilers captain Jason Smith being named the sixth head coach in Oil Kings franchise history on Thursday, July 31, 2025.

As a player, Smith was known for his hard-hitting, tenacious style of play. Playing parts of 15 seasons, Smith played in 1,008 regular-season games with the Oilers, Senators, Flyers, New Jersey Devils, and Toronto Maple Leafs, tallying 169 points and 1,099 penalty minutes. Smith served as Captain of the Oilers for five seasons from 2001-2007 and helped lead them to the 2006 Stanley Cup Final. He also served as the Flyers' Captain for the 2007-2008 season, helping them reach the Eastern Conference Final.

Smith also played 128 WHL games between 1990 and 1993 for the Regina Pats and was named to the CHL All-Rookie Team in 1992, and the CHL and WHL First All-Star Team in 1993 while also being named the WHL’s Top Defenceman. Smith has also represented Canada on two occasions, winning gold at the World Junior Hockey Championships in 1993 and playing at the World Men’s Championships in 2001.

The Oil Kings coaching staff is now set for the 2025/2026 season with Kyle Chipchura returning as Assistant Coach and Manager of Player Development, Devan Praught returning as an Assistant Coach, Adam Filmon returning as Video Coach and Manager of Hockey Operations, and Ladislav Smid returning as Development Coach.

