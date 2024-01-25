RELEASE: Erne assigned to Bakersfield, Kemp recalled

EDMONTON, AB – The Oilers announced Wednesday they have recalled defenceman Philip Kemp from the Bakersfield Condors and assigned forward Adam Erne to the American Hockey League squad.

Erne was placed on waivers on Monday and cleared Tuesday prior to his assignment today, while Kemp was briefly loaned to the Condors on Tuesday before getting recalled later today.

Erne has scored one goal and one assist in 23 games with the Oilers this season, plus one goal in four games with the Condors.

Kemp played his first NHL game on Jan. 13 in Montreal and also has five assists in 26 games with Bakersfield this season.