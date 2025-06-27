RELEASE: EOCF supports Our Neighbourhood in Bloom

Edmonton, AB – The Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation (EOCF) is proud to support Our Neighbourhood in Bloom in partnership with the Edmonton Horticultural Society (EHS) and the Edmonton Federation of Community Leagues (EFCL).

Our Neighbourhood in Bloom is a grassroots, community-led program that grew out of EHS's long-standing Front Yards in Bloom program designed to honour the creativity, care and community spirit Edmontonians pour into their neighbourhoods.

"It's an honour to help ensure this meaningful program continues for our city," said Myrna Khan, Executive Director, EOCF. "The Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation is committed to investing in our community and helping keep Edmonton’s longtime tradition of garden recognition alive, knowing that the power of green spaces helps build a vibrant, connected community."

The Edmonton Horticultural Society is a volunteer-run, non-profit society where Edmonton gardeners of all skill levels and interests can learn, share and grow. EHS is partnering with the EFCL to provide community leagues across Edmonton with materials and tools to run local garden recognition programs for their residents.

"The Edmonton Horticultural Society is proud to launch Our Neighbourhood in Bloom, a 2025 pilot project created to carry on the spirit of the beloved Front Yards in Bloom program," said Tamie Perryment, President, EHS. “This grassroots initiative celebrates the creativity, care, and community spirit Edmontonians bring to their outdoor spaces. Working directly with individual community leagues, the project is led by EHS and supported by key partners including the Edmonton Federation of Community Leagues, the City of Edmonton, the Edmonton Native Plant Society, and the Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation. With a focus on local involvement, recognition, and storytelling, Our Neighbourhood in Bloom aims to keep the tradition of garden appreciation alive – one bloom at a time."

Community leagues and residents interested in participating in Our Neighbourhood in Bloom can go to the Edmonton Horticultural Society website to learn more.