RELEASE: Draisaitl wins Rocket Richard Trophy

EDMONTON, AB – With the conclusion of the NHL regular season on Thursday night, Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl has officially captured his first-career Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy as the league's leading goal scorer, lighting the lamp 52 times in 71 games.

Despite missing 11 games this season, Draisaitl still finished seven goals ahead of the next highest scorer – William Nylander of the Toronto Maple Leafs – hitting the 50-goal mark for the fourth time in his career and finishing three goals short of matching his personal best of 55 from the 2021-22 campaign.

The 29-year-old from Cologne, Germany added 54 assists for 106 points, matching his total from last season. His +32 rating is the highest of his career, his six overtime goals led the NHL, and his 11 game-winning goals were tied with Mark Scheifele of the Winnipeg Jets for tops in the league.

Two of the last three Rocket Richard Trophy winners have now come from Edmonton, as Oilers captain Connor McDavid captured the honour in 2022-23 when he lit the lamp 64 times.