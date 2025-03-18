RELEASE: Derek Ryan recalled from Bakersfield

EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers announced Tuesday they have recalled forward Derek Ryan from the American Hockey League's Bakersfield Condors.

The 38-year-old centreman scored three goals and five assists in 13 games with the Condors, and has one goal with four assists in 33 games with the Oilers this season.

The former University of Alberta Golden Bears standout has played 603 career NHL games with Carolina, Calgary and Edmonton, recording 82 goals and 126 assists.

Ryan has also made 45 appearances in the Stanley Cup Playoffs with the Oilers over the past three seasons, scoring two goals and five assists.