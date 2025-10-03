RELEASE: Coach Knoblauch signs three-year extension

EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers announced Friday they have signed Head Coach Kris Knoblauch to a three-year contract extension through the 2028-29 season.

Knoblauch, 47, enters his third season with the Oilers after being named the 18th head coach in franchise history on November 13, 2023. Over the span of 151 regular season games, he has compiled a record of 94-47-10, which is the second-most wins league-wide in that time.

The Imperial, Saskatchewan native has guided the Oilers to back-to-back Stanley Cup Final appearances over his two seasons behind the bench, making him the first head coach in more than 55 years to reach the championship series in each of his first two seasons and just the sixth coach in NHL history to achieve the feat.

On February 5, 2025, he picked up his 80th career win behind the Oilers bench with the team’s 4-3 overtime victory in Chicago, making him the third-fastest coach in NHL history to reach the milestone by doing so in just his 123rd game, trailing only Tom Johnson (111 games) and Mike Keenan (116 games).

In January 2024, Knoblauch became the first head coach in NHL history to record two winning streaks of at least eight games before the 25-game mark of their coaching career and also helped the Oilers to a 16-game win streak, tied with the 2016-17 Columbus Blue Jackets for the second longest win streak in NHL history, from December 21, 2023 to January 27, 2024.