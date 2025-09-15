RECAP: Flames Rookies 5, Oilers Rookies 4

CALGARY, AB – That's a wrap on the Rookies.

Across both games, the Oilers and Flames combined for 20 goals, but each ended in defeat for Edmonton.

Tommy Lafreniere recorded a pair of goals, while Joshua Samanski and Parker Von Richter each found the scoresheet for the Oilers Rookies on Sunday in another high-scoring affair against their rivals, falling 5-4 to the Flames Rookies at Scotiabank Saddledome after losing 6-5 at Rogers Place on Friday.

"I think from the perspective of looking at our prospects or the next generation, what I saw was a team that scored a goal over three games last year in Penticton. I saw a team score nine in two games," Head Coach Colin Chaulk said. "Probably the hardest thing in hockey to teach is offence, and then finishing. So to do that is something we're all really excited about."

Oilers 2025 third-round pick Lafreniere opened the scoring in the first period and added a power-play goal in the middle frame to make it 3-2 for the Flames, but goals from Colton Alain and Hunter Laing would be enough for Calgary to make up for tallies from Samanski and Von Richter and take the victory.

It was an entertaining and educational weekend for these prospects, who'll now look to leverage some of these performances during next week's Main Camp to try and make an even bigger impression on their NHL clubs. Lafreniere's two goals highlighted some of the impactful showings we saw from Oilers prospects this weekend, including Matt Savoie, Quinn Hutson, Viljami Marjala, and Connor Clattenburg, all of whom put together strong performances.

The Oilers prospects will hold practice on Monday before many of their attentions turn to next week's Main Camp, where they'll compete for NHL roster spots before being assigned to their respective AHL, ECHL and junior hockey clubs for the upcoming 2025-26 season.

Pre-season begins next Sunday, Sept. 21, with split-squad games in both Calgary & Edmonton between the Oilers & Flames.