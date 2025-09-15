RECAP: Flames Rookies 5, Oilers Rookies 4

Tommy Lafreniere scores twice for the Oilers Rookies in another high-scoring 5-4 defeat to the Flames Rookies at Scotiabank Saddledome on Sunday afternoon to close out Rookie Camp

20250914_CGYvEDM_TL-2
By Jamie Umbach
EdmontonOilers.com

CALGARY, AB – That's a wrap on the Rookies.

Across both games, the Oilers and Flames combined for 20 goals, but each ended in defeat for Edmonton.

Tommy Lafreniere recorded a pair of goals, while Joshua Samanski and Parker Von Richter each found the scoresheet for the Oilers Rookies on Sunday in another high-scoring affair against their rivals, falling 5-4 to the Flames Rookies at Scotiabank Saddledome after losing 6-5 at Rogers Place on Friday.

"I think from the perspective of looking at our prospects or the next generation, what I saw was a team that scored a goal over three games last year in Penticton. I saw a team score nine in two games," Head Coach Colin Chaulk said. "Probably the hardest thing in hockey to teach is offence, and then finishing. So to do that is something we're all really excited about."

Oilers 2025 third-round pick Lafreniere opened the scoring in the first period and added a power-play goal in the middle frame to make it 3-2 for the Flames, but goals from Colton Alain and Hunter Laing would be enough for Calgary to make up for tallies from Samanski and Von Richter and take the victory.

It was an entertaining and educational weekend for these prospects, who'll now look to leverage some of these performances during next week's Main Camp to try and make an even bigger impression on their NHL clubs. Lafreniere's two goals highlighted some of the impactful showings we saw from Oilers prospects this weekend, including Matt Savoie, Quinn Hutson, Viljami Marjala, and Connor Clattenburg, all of whom put together strong performances.

The Oilers prospects will hold practice on Monday before many of their attentions turn to next week's Main Camp, where they'll compete for NHL roster spots before being assigned to their respective AHL, ECHL and junior hockey clubs for the upcoming 2025-26 season.

Pre-season begins next Sunday, Sept. 21, with split-squad games in both Calgary & Edmonton between the Oilers & Flames.

Lafreniere scores twice as the Oilers Rookies drop a 5-4 decision in Calgary

For the second straight game, the Oilers opened the scoring in the first five minutes with some good work along the boards by David Lewandowski to win the puck down low off a defenceman and find Tommy Lafreniere open in front for a quick snap shot on goalie Arsenii Sergeev to make it 1-0.

Lafreniere had a terrific showing at Rookie Camp after being Edmonton's highest pick in the 2025 Draft in the third round (83rd overall) and will return to the WHL's Kamloops Blazers this season following his 56-point campaign (24 goals) in 68 games in 2024-25.

"I'm fortunate to play with great players, so I got two great passes and was lucky enough to put the puck in the net, so that felt really good," Lafreniere said.

"I'm just trying to play the right way and show the guys in the stands what I can do. I'm just here to learn, so there are obviously older guys here and I'm excited to be here. I'm trying to learn from them and bring it back to Kamloops this year."

Forward Rhett Pitlick drew a tripping penalty right off the ensuing faceoff as the Oilers enjoyed the better start after making adjustments following Friday's 6-5 loss to the Flames at Rogers Place. Their best exchange between Matt Savoie and Isaac Howard on their first power play ended in a vital stop from Sergeev that prevented Edmonton from quickly doubling their lead in Calgary.

Pitlick was on course to have an impactful showing despite failing to find the scoresheet, moving his feet to draw a pair of penalties over the full 60 minutes.

Oilers netminder Nathaniel Day went to work midway through the opening frame, making a pair of saves during an extended shift from the Flames before stopping forward Matvei Gridin's breakaway as Calgary began to earn more opportunities in the second half of the opening 20 minutes.

The Flames tied things up 1-1 when they had numbers on a four-on-two rush with 4:24 remaining in the period when forward Mael Lavigne shovelled home the equalizer past Day after he crashed the crease and outmuscled a defender to bury a loose rebound into the empty cage.

"Once again, we did a good job coming out for the first period," Samanski said. "The first 10 minutes, we came out strong, got the first goal, and then we kind of eased up and let Calgary back in the game. But it's still only the second game, so I thought we competed after. We had some adjustments during the intermissions, and we felt pretty confident going into the third, but we didn't get it done."

Physicality ramped up late in the period with a hard check delivered by Flames defenceman Mace'o Phillips on Samanski inside the blueline, which led to Connor Clattenburg taking a tripping penalty trying to respond to his teammate's hit. The Oilers killed off Clattenburg's infraction and had one last opportunity through Viljami Marjala with 14 seconds left that Sergeev stopped as the opening frame ended all square at one.

It wasn't looking like it was going to be another 11-goal thriller until halfway through the second period, when the Flames took the lead when Nathan Brisson jammed home the loose puck under Day's left skate. Calgary made it 3-1 at 3:39 by finishing off David Silye's pass with a one-timer from the slot.

Tommy talks after scoring twice in Sunday's 5-4 rookie defeat in Calgary

But despite Silya making it a two-goal game for Calgary, the Oilers pulled one back thanks to the Flames forward's stick when Lafreniere's shot on the power play went off him and under the left arm of Sergeev, giving Lafreniere his second of the game and making it 3-2 for Calgary going into the third period.

After Alain made it 4-2 for the Flames early in the final frame, Samanski responded for the Oilers with a top-shelf snipe off the two-on-one feed from Quinn Hutson that came as a result of Pitlick taking a hit at the blueline to open up the odd-man rush for his teammates.

Coming over from Germany's DEL after three seasons with the Straubing Tigers, whom he led with 14 goals and 26 assists in 52 games last year, the 23-year-old dual Canadian/German national showed great hands on the play as he continues to adjust back to playing on North American ice. Samanski played in the OHL for the Owen Sound Attack back in 2019-20 and the previous season in the OJHL with the King Rebellion, so he does have experience.

"I think obviously it's an adjustment," he said. "The ice is bigger in Europe; a little more time, a little more space. Also, the kids here compete. They go hard and there's not much thinking. Just go. That's different. But I'm happy I'm getting to experience that and learn new things. I thought today was better than the first game for sure, and I'm just trying to keep building on that."

Josh speaks following Sunday's 5-4 loss to the Flames

Hunter Laing redirected a low pass from Parker Bell in front of Nathaniel Day to make it 5-3 Flames before Camp tryout defenceman Parker Von Richter fired a low effort under skates and through traffic to cut into the lead once again with under 10 minutes to go in regulation.

Just like on Friday night, the Oilers pulled their netminder for the extra attacker to try and salvage a late equalizer, but the Blue & Orange weren't able to get the type of extended possession they needed as time wound down on a 5-4 defeat at the Saddledome.

"Unfortunately, they weren't the results we wanted, but I think we battled hard," Lafreniere said. "We had a lot of really good stretches, and they have a good team over there. It's been really good and hopefully, we can get them back."

Colin talks after the Oilers Rookies lost 5-4 in Calgary on Sunday

