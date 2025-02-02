RECAP: 2024-25 Oilers Skills Competition Presented by Rogers

EDMONTON, AB – Team White cruised to a 37-21 victory over Team Blue in the annual Oilers Skills Competition at Rogers Place on Sunday afternoon, including a debutant winner in Phoebe Stecher during the highly-anticipated Ruff Ruff Relay.

Winger Kasperi Kapanen reached the top speed of 40.0 km/h during the Fastest Skater before Ryan Nugent-Hopkins defended his crown as the most accurate shooter in the head-to-head Bullseye Battle, defeating Darnell Nurse in the quarter-final and John Klingberg in the semi-final before dousing Connor Brown to win the event for a seven-point swing in favour of Team Blue.

Team White's small taste of success came in the Dish Derby, burning through the second heat with a one-and-done from each one of their competitors by saucing passes into their respective buckets in one shot apiece. In a surprising win, winger Viktor Arvidsson blasted his way to a victory in the Hardest Shot at 101.5 miles per hour, edging out Darnell Nurse (99.6 mph) and Vasily Podkolzin (97.7 mph).

Phoeber Stecher outraced Diggsy Harrison (dog of Assistant Equipment Manager Brad Harrison) by just under a second with a time of 7.125 to claim victory in her first-ever Ruff Ruff Relay. Phoebe and Diggsy were two of four debutants in the event along with Bruce Emberson and Sunny Henrique, who didn't finish the relay after getting to the blueline before time expired.

Watch the full recap on Oilers Plus and read the full results of the Skills Competition below: