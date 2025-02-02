RECAP: 2024-25 Oilers Skills Competition Presented by Rogers

Phoebe Stecher takes the trophy in the Ruff Ruff Relay, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins defends his accuracy shooting & more from the 2024-25 Oilers Skills Competition at Rogers Place on Sunday

By Jamie Umbach
@JamieUmbach EdmontonOilers.com

EDMONTON, AB – Team White cruised to a 37-21 victory over Team Blue in the annual Oilers Skills Competition at Rogers Place on Sunday afternoon, including a debutant winner in Phoebe Stecher during the highly-anticipated Ruff Ruff Relay.

Winger Kasperi Kapanen reached the top speed of 40.0 km/h during the Fastest Skater before Ryan Nugent-Hopkins defended his crown as the most accurate shooter in the head-to-head Bullseye Battle, defeating Darnell Nurse in the quarter-final and John Klingberg in the semi-final before dousing Connor Brown to win the event for a seven-point swing in favour of Team Blue.

Team White's small taste of success came in the Dish Derby, burning through the second heat with a one-and-done from each one of their competitors by saucing passes into their respective buckets in one shot apiece. In a surprising win, winger Viktor Arvidsson blasted his way to a victory in the Hardest Shot at 101.5 miles per hour, edging out Darnell Nurse (99.6 mph) and Vasily Podkolzin (97.7 mph).

Phoeber Stecher outraced Diggsy Harrison (dog of Assistant Equipment Manager Brad Harrison) by just under a second with a time of 7.125 to claim victory in her first-ever Ruff Ruff Relay. Phoebe and Diggsy were two of four debutants in the event along with Bruce Emberson and Sunny Henrique, who didn't finish the relay after getting to the blueline before time expired.

Watch the full recap on Oilers Plus and read the full results of the Skills Competition below:

Oilers Skills Competition (Feb. 2)

View photos from the Oilers Skills Competition presented by Rogers on February 2, 2025. Photo credit: Andy Devlin

Team White

Zach Hyman
Adam Henrique
Darnell Nurse
Leon Draisaitl
Noah Philp
Ty Emberson
Troy Stecher
Jeff Skinner
Stuart Skinner
Vasily Podkolzin

Team Blue

Evan Bouchard
Brett Kulak
Connor Brown
Calvin Pickard
Viktor Arvidsson
John Klingberg
Kasperi Kapanen
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins

Not competing: Connor McDavid, Mattias Ekholm, Mattias Janmark & Corey Perry

FASTEST SKATER (Peak Speed)

Five points awarded to the team of first place, three points for second place, one point for third place.

  1. Kasperi Kapanen (40.0 km/h)
  2. Brett Kulak (39.1 km/h)
  3. Ty Emberson (38.6 km/h)
  4. Vasily Podkolzin (38.2 km/h)
  5. Noah Philp (37.6 km/h)
  6. Evan Bouchard (36.8 km/h)
  1. Full Fastest Skater Recap on Oilers Plus
DEV_4728

BULLSEYE BATTLE (Accuracy Shooting)

Two points to team of every matchup winner, and five points awarded to the team of the contest winner.

QUARTER-FINAL

  • John Klingberg (4-for-4) defeats Troy Stecher (0-for-3)
  • Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (4-for-5) defeats Darnell Nurse (1-for-4)
  • Viktor Arvidsson (3-for-3) defeats Jeff Skinner (0-for-2)
  • Connor Brown (4-for-5) defeats Leon Draisaitl (3-for-5)

SEMI-FINAL

  • Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (4-for-8) defeats John Klingberg (3-for-7)
  • Connor Brown (4-for-6) defeats Viktor Arvidsson (3-for-5)

CHAMPIONSHIP

  • Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (3-for-4) defeats Connor Brown (3-for-5)
DEV_4781

DISH DERBY (Best-of-three Accuracy Passing)

Winning team in each heat is awarded five points.

  • Team White (Jeff Skinner, Zach Hyman, Noah Philp, Vaily Podkolzin, Leon Draisaitl & Stuart Skinner) defeats Team Blue (VIktor Arvidsson, Connor Brown, Kasperi Kapanen, John Klingberg, Brett Kulak & Calvin Pickard) 2-0.

HARDEST SHOT

Five points awarded to team with hardest shot, three points for second-hardest shot, one point for third-hardest shot.

  1. Viktor Arvidsson (101.5 mph, 98.9 mph)
  2. Darnell Nurse (99.6 mph, 98.2 mph)
  3. Vasily Podkolzin (97.7 mph, 97.5 mph)
  4. Brett Kulak (97.5 mph, 94.4 mph)
  5. Evan Bouchard (97.0 mph, 96.3 mph)
  6. Troy Stecher (94.5 mph, 92.4 mph)
  7. John Klingberg (92.2 mph, 90.5 mph)
  8. Adam Henrique (91.4 mph, 90.1 mph)
  9. Blake Fiddler - Oil Kings (82.4 mph)
  1. Full Hardest Shot Recap on Oilers Plus
DEV_5077

RUFF RUFF RELAY

Five points awarded to team of the fastest dog, three points for the second-fastest, one point for the third-fastest.

  1. Phoebe Stecher - Bernese Mountain Dog (7.125 seconds)
  2. Diggsy Harrison - Aussie Doodle (8.100 seconds)
  3. Bruce Emberson - American Pittbull (11.219 seconds)
  4. Willow Nugent-Hopkins - Golden Retriever (12.297 seconds)
  5. Sunny Henrique - Havanese Poodle Mix (DNF)
DEV_5201

SHOOTOUT SHOWDOWN

One point per goal against content creator Nick The Goalie.

Team White

  • Zach Hyman - GOAL
  • Adam Henrique - GOAL
  • Darnell Nurse - NO GOAL
  • Leon Draisaitl - GOAL
  • Noah Philp - GOAL
  • Ty Emberson - NO GOAL
  • Troy Stecher - NO GOAL
  • Jeff Skinner - NO GOAL
  • Stuart Skinner - GOAL
  • Vasily Podkolzin - GOAL

Team Blue

  • Hunter the Lynx - NO GOAL
  • Evan Bouchard - NO GOAL
  • Brett Kulak - GOAL
  • Connor Brown - NO GOAL
  • Calvin Pickard - GOAL
  • Viktor Arvidsson - NO GOAL
  • John Klingberg - NO GOAL
  • Kasperi Kapanen - GOAL
  • Ryan Nugent-Hopkins - GOAL
  • Full Shootout Showdown Recap on Oilers Plus
DEV_5553

