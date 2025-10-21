PROJECTED LINEUP: Walman to return versus Senators in Henrique's 1,000th NHL game

KANATA, ON – Defenceman Jake Walman will make his season debut for the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday night at Canadian Tire Centre when they conclude their five-game road trip against the Ottawa Senators in forward Adam Henrique's 100th career NHL game.

Walman missed the first six games of the campaign with an undisclosed injury he sustained during the preseason and looks poised to return to the lineup in his regular spot on the second defensive pairing alongside Darnell Nurse, with Troy Stecher anticipated to be a healthy scratch in the corresponding move.

Winger Kasperi Kapanen wasn’t on the ice for Tuesday’s pre-game skate after leaving Sunday’s defeat to the Red Wings during the second period and is expected to miss "several weeks", said Head Coach Kris Knoblauch, with his timeline for recovery looking upwards of six weeks.

The bench boss, however, is thankful to have Walman coming back into the fold on Edmonton's blueline for his ability to make a good first pass and help strengthen their transition games that's admittedly struggled early on this season.

"He's missed quite a bit of time. He hasn't played since the exhibition, so it'll be a while before we see his best, but I believe he can provide a little boost to our team," Knoblauch said. "He's a puck-moving defenceman who can provide some offence, but I think we've been having difficulties just transporting the puck up ice. I think he'll be able to help with that, whether it's making a first pass or skating it out, so it's nice having Jake back."