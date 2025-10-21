PROJECTED LINEUP: Walman to return versus Senators in Henrique's 1,000th NHL game

Jake Walman will suit up for the first time this season at Canadian Tire Centre on Tuesday when the Oilers close their five-game road trip against the Senators in Adam Henrique's 100th career game

20251021_morning_skate_1920x1080-4
By Jamie Umbach
EdmontonOilers.com

KANATA, ON – Defenceman Jake Walman will make his season debut for the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday night at Canadian Tire Centre when they conclude their five-game road trip against the Ottawa Senators in forward Adam Henrique's 100th career NHL game.

Walman missed the first six games of the campaign with an undisclosed injury he sustained during the preseason and looks poised to return to the lineup in his regular spot on the second defensive pairing alongside Darnell Nurse, with Troy Stecher anticipated to be a healthy scratch in the corresponding move.

Winger Kasperi Kapanen wasn’t on the ice for Tuesday’s pre-game skate after leaving Sunday’s defeat to the Red Wings during the second period and is expected to miss "several weeks", said Head Coach Kris Knoblauch, with his timeline for recovery looking upwards of six weeks.

The bench boss, however, is thankful to have Walman coming back into the fold on Edmonton's blueline for his ability to make a good first pass and help strengthen their transition games that's admittedly struggled early on this season.

"He's missed quite a bit of time. He hasn't played since the exhibition, so it'll be a while before we see his best, but I believe he can provide a little boost to our team," Knoblauch said. "He's a puck-moving defenceman who can provide some offence, but I think we've been having difficulties just transporting the puck up ice. I think he'll be able to help with that, whether it's making a first pass or skating it out, so it's nice having Jake back."

Jake speaks prior to returning to the Oilers lineup and making his season debut on Tuesday

Forward David Tomasek is set to fill the spot vacated by Kapanen after skating on the fourth line with rookie Isaac Howard and Adam Henrique, who’ll play in his 1,000th NHL game tonight against the Senators.

On the top line, Vasily Podkolzin was alongside Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid as Head Coach Kris Knoblauch continues to tinker with his forward lines early in the season to find the right combinations.

Andrew Mangiapane and Jack Roslovic were on the flanks of Ryan Nugent-Hopkins on the second line, while centre Noah Philp – who scored his second career NHL goal against the Red Wings on Sunday – was between Matt Savoie and Trent Frederic.

Stuart Skinner was in the starter’s net and will make his second straight start as he chases down his 100th career victory.

Kris talks ahead of the final contest of the Oilers five-game road trip against the Senators

View the Oilers Projected Lineup vs. Ottawa below:

Draisaitl – McDavid - Podkolzin
Mangiapane – Nugent-Hopkins - Roslovic
Savoie – Philp - Frederic
Howard – Henrique - Tomasek

Ekholm - Bouchard
Nurse - Walman
Kulak - Emberson

Skinner
Pickard

