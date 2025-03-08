PROJECTED LINEUP: Walman poised to make first Oilers appearance against Dallas

EDMONTON, AB – It's time to Jake & Bake.

Defenceman Jake Walman will make his first appearance with the Edmonton Oilers alongside Troy Stecher on Saturday night when they conclude a three-game homestand at Rogers Place against Mikko Rantanen and the Dallas Stars.

Walman, who will be the first player in Oilers franchise history to wear No. 96, was acquired from the San Jose Sharks before Friday's Trade Deadline and will come in to be an immediate contributor on the back end to Edmonton's Stanley Cup hopes for this season.

The 29-year-old has been waiting for an opportunity during his career like this one to play meaningful hockey games in March, April and June, and the Oilers will immediately benefit from his skill at moving the puck, skating ability and versatilty to play both sides of the blueline as a left-shot defenceman.

"I'm going to give it my all," Walman said pre-game. "I think I'm competitive, I love to win and kind of do anything to help the team. I use my skating. I feel like that's probably my biggest asset and then shooting the puck, but have a look up and down the lineup and obviously there are many great players.

"Just giving the puck to them and making them do the work and then just kind of getting open and doing my part and trying to fit in. So fit in as quickly as possible, and then the rest will fall."