PROJECTED LINEUP: Roslovic to debut as Oilers begin road trip against Rangers

Andrew Mangiapane, who's scored two goals in his first two games with the Oilers, will get the promotion to the top line and play alongside Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl after impressing Coach Knoblauch by showing his prowess early on as a former 35-goal scorer with the Calgary Flames in 2021-22.

"I feel comfortable," Mangiapane said. "I think that just goes to show how good the group guys are here and the coaching staff. They made me feel welcome right away so I could just go out there and just be myself and just play my game, and that's what we're doing here. It's been great."

Coach Knoblauch has a few more complementary players at his disposal to link up with the likes of McDavid, Draisaitl and Nugent-Hopkins up front, and even on defence with Alec Regula, who won't suit up tonight and will be replaced by Troy Stecher after taking a hit from Evander Kane in Saturday's victory over the Canucks on home ice.

The task for the bench boss becomes finding the right combinations to get the most out of his stacked lineup that will only get stronger in the coming days and weeks with the impending returns of Jake Walman, Mattias Janmark and Zach Hyman, who are all currently on Injured Reserve.

"Our main players are Nugent, Hopkins, Nurse, McDavid, and Draisaitl. Those guys have been with the team for such a long period of time, and they're the pillars of our team, of course, but we've had a lot of turnover," Knoblauch said. "I think we have seven new forwards, if not eight that are new to this group. That's been good for adding some different energy to our team. Not that the other guys were bad. Just when you have younger players, it provides a little bit of energy throughout the regular season and some enthusiasm. I think it's been a good fit so far.

"I think everyone's been contributing, and as a coach, you just have to try to manage or figure out how everyone fits together. We're early on in the season, and there'll still be some moving parts, but I feel like we've got some good players to work with."