PROJECTED LINEUP: Roslovic to debut as Oilers begin road trip against Rangers

NEW YORK, NY – There's a new debut set to hit the stage on Broadway.
Winger Jack Roslovic will make his Blue & Orange debut on the second line alongside Ryan Nugent-Hopkins & Matt Savoie on Tuesday night when the Edmonton Oilers visit Madison Square Garden to begin a five-game road trip against the New York Rangers.
"Hopefully, we can create a good identity and be able to produce and keep the puck out of our net," Roslovic said pre-game. "So really just try to dive in headfirst here, but we'll see what we can build here soon."
The 28-year-old will suit up for the first time in competitive action with the Oilers since signing his one-year, $1.5 million contract on Oct. 8 and taking some time to adjust to his new surroundings. The first road trip of the season is great for acclimating to new teammates, and Roslovic said it's been an easy transition thanks to the leaders in the locker room who've helped bring him up to speed in quick succession.
"The guys have been welcoming and it's been an easy locker room to come into, so it's been great in that regard," Roslovic said. " It's always nice to start on the road to get guys around each other, so it's good to get that out of the way early."